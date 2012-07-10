Gospel Music Prince Gozie Okeke Refutes Homosexual Allegation

Blank NEWS Online can report that the melodious Igbo gospel music genius, Prince Gozie Okeke has decried the recent media publications which intend to smear ignominy on his well-earned reputation in the gospel music industry, describing the unfortunate development as a complete falsehood.

Okeke had been alleged to be involved in a same-sex affair with a budding gospel artiste but had refuted the baseless accusation.

A statement issued on the behalf of Prince Gozie Okeke and made available to Blank NEWS Online reads:

“My attention has been drawn to a press report carried on the 3rd Eye Magazine of July 15, 2012 edition, Vol.1 No.2, captioned “Gozie Okeke Raped Man To Coma”.

“After reading the said publication, my immediate reaction was to discountenance the story take, but on a second thought, as a popular Gospel musician with many recoded works that enjoy popular air play and fan base, I am forced to release this press statement, knowing that if it is not refuted, the general public may erroneously believe the story to be true.

“The said story is a figment of the imagination of the writer and the said write-up is a complete falsehood and a classical example of bread and butter journalism.

I have never in my entire life, been associated with any form of sexual perversion. The writer who authored the story is at best playing a script written for him by my detractors. In area of butter journalism, the aim is to destroy my hard earned reputation. That the said GSM Number quoted in the report disclaimed by me in an advertorial on Sun Newspapers of December 8, 2008, when it was lost and wonder how the same GSM Number could be used by me in 2012. That at no time was I arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force as reported in the said story. I hereby state that the story as carried by the 3rd Eye Magazine, if not refuted and left in the public domain, may be seen and taken as an event that actually took place. I did not at any time offer the publisher any amount of money to kill the story, as there are no communication lines between me and the 3rd Eye Magazine. As an example of gutter journalism, the said publication did not carry the date the event took place, the name of the hotel where the event took place; neither did it carry the name of the said artiste that was raped and those who witnessed the event. I am soliciting my teeming fans to discountenance the various vexatious publications and continue to remain loyal and faithful.

