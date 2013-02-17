SECURITY: Nigerian Roads To Get Surveillance Cameras

Nigeria’s Federal Government has concluded plans to collaborate with a safety organization, Risk and Accident Prevention Society of Nigeria (RAPSON), to install surveillance cameras in all the major highways across the country.
According to dependable sources, “there is going to be the installation of 10,000 units of smart cameras and 13,000 sets of memory censors on the nation’s highways, to stem the violation of road traffic regulations by motorists and other criminal activities carried out especially on the major roads in the country.
The installation which comes in phases will commence in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt shortly after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the federal government and the firm.
The source also disclosed that a committee would be set up to drive the implementation with the organisation. They include the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Police, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), Federal Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Works, Ministry of Justice and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).
Chairman/CEO of RAPSON, Mr. Ben Koko Odohofre, disc;osed that his firm would source the funds for the installation while government would enforce the project which will engage about 300,000 personnel.
“Government would fine offenders while the percentage of money realized from the fines would be shared between government and RAPSON. However government would provide its agencies which would drive the project. The police would arrest the offenders while we are asking the police for 5,000 men.”
There’s so much mixed feeling about this project. This is one of them. Very detailed and interesting to read:
10 Reasons Surveillance Cameras On Nigerian Highways is a Big Joke »
Why is this project being delayed by the Government ? Moreso the NGO is going to source for fund? The Government should give all the support needed to actialize this project ASAP. This project will be a Fantastic one especially now that the Country is faced with so much security challenge, and will also create Employment. This is the most needed project. President Buhari please do something I know this project will interest you becos it will be beneficial to Nigeria and Nigerians