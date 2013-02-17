SECURITY: Nigerian Roads To Get Surveillance Cameras

Nigeria’s Federal Government has concluded plans to collaborate with a safety organization, Risk and Accident Prevention Society of Nigeria (RAPSON), to install surveillance cameras in all the major highways across the country.

According to dependable sources, “there is going to be the installation of 10,000 units of smart cameras and 13,000 sets of memory censors on the nation’s highways, to stem the violation of road traffic regulations by motorists and other criminal activities carried out especially on the major roads in the country.

The installation which comes in phases will commence in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt shortly after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the federal government and the firm.

The source also disclosed that a committee would be set up to drive the implementation with the organisation. They include the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Police, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), Federal Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Works, Ministry of Justice and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Chairman/CEO of RAPSON, Mr. Ben Koko Odohofre, disc;osed that his firm would source the funds for the installation while government would enforce the project which will engage about 300,000 personnel.

“Government would fine offenders while the percentage of money realized from the fines would be shared between government and RAPSON. However government would provide its agencies which would drive the project. The police would arrest the offenders while we are asking the police for 5,000 men.”

Advertisements