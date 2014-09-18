2015 Polls: PDP Fixes Dates for Primary Elections *NASS -Nov. 22 *Governorship -Nov. 29 *Presidential -Dec 6

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the dates for its primary elections ahead of the 2015 general elections.

The party fixed Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 for its Governorship and Presidential Primaries respectively.

The announcement was made by Mr Olisa Metuh, the party`s National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja.

According to him, the primaries for the National Assembly would hold on Nov. 22, adding that the dates were proposed by the party`s National Working Committee (NWC).

According to him, the dates were proposals that were subject to the approval of the party`s National Executive Committee (NEC) scheduled to meet on Sept. 18.

“We expect all public servants, government appointees and elected party officials who are interested in contesting any position to resign their appointments seven days before the commencement of the ward congress election,’’ he said.

The sales of nomination and expression of interest forms for various elective offices would be between Oct. 27 and 28 to enable public office holders interested in elective offices to resign their appointments before Oct. 20, he said.

