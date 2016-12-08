Delta NUJ Demands Immediate Release Of Journalist ***Says Detention Of Ekiugbo By DSS Undemocratic

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta Sate Council, has called for the immediate release of a local publisher and media practitioner in the State, Mr Daniel Ekkiugbo, detained over a month by the State Security Service for an undisclosed reason.

The NUJ, in a courtesy visit to the Delta State Director of State Security Service, Mrs Otubu, said Mr Daniel Ekiugbo had been in the SSS detention for over a month and that his continued incarceration violated his constitutional right as a citizen of Nigeria.

The Union, in stating its position, through the Council’s Chairman, Comrade Norbert Chiazor, described the detention as objectionable and unacceptable, saying such should not be happening in a democracy since Decree 4 had long been abolished.

The Council appealed to the Director of SSS to use her good offices to ensure that the constitutional right of Mr Daniel Ekiugbo was respected by releasing and charging him to court as required, a statement signed by the state NUJ Secretary, Comrade Churchill Oyowe and made available to Blank NEWS Online on Thursday, December 8, 2016.

Responding, the SSS Director, Mrs Otubu, thanked the Delta State NUJ for the initiative to interface with her office on the detention of one of theirs, calling for more to strengthen the bond of friendship between security agencies and the media.

She disclosed that the issue was still under investigation but gave an assurance that as soon as investigations were done with, Mr Daniel Ekiugbo would be released.

The Director called on the NUJ to prevail on its members to exercise restraint in reporting sensitive issues likely to worsen an already bad situation, explaining that sensational reportage could create security problems capable of engulfing society.

Recall that it has been alleged that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, had ordered the arrest of the publisher of Ughelli Times Magazine, Mr. Daniel Ekiugbo over an alleged libelous publication against the Minister.

The journalist has been in the “gulag” of the Department of State Security (DSS), Delta State Command in Asaba since his unlawful arrest.

