BASHORUN OGIEH PROMISE’S MORE PROJECTS FOR OIL BEARING COMMUNITIES °°°LAUDS OKOWA, MAKINDE FOR CREATING INFRASTRUCTURE WEALTH IN DELTA

The Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Samuel Ogieh, (JP, KSJI, CNA), has expressed optimism that more human capital and infrastructure projects would be made available to Deltans, especially in the oil bearing communities.

Bashorun OGIEH, stated this shortly after the Managing Director of the Commission, Olorogun Williams Makinde, commissioned some projects executed in Abalagada, in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, on Thursday, 8, 2016 by DESOPADEC.

The Executive Director (Finance and Administration), disclosed that DESOPADEC under the government of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and the Managing Director of the Commission, Olorogun Williams Makinde, is determined to execute people oriented projects in communities within the mandate areas of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission and also create an enabling environment for investors.



He praised the prudent and transparent leadership qualities of Olorogun Williams Makinde and the commitment of members of the DESOPADEC Management Board, whose utmost concern is to bring the dividends of democracy to bear on the lot of the people, through improved development across the state.

According to him, “This team in DESOPADEC have exhibited a high level of transparency and prudency in the management of its resources to bring sucour to the people of Delta state within our mandate areas. You can see the huge number of projects being executed by the state government through DESOPADEC. The standard of these projects speak for themselves and the people who are the immediate beneficiaries are happy because they are given exactly what they want. ”

Bashorun Ogieh said this feat has further restored the peoples’ confidence on government and its policies, adding that despite the dwindling revenue accruing to the state, the state government under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has remained resolute in delivering on its electoral promises to Deltans.

While soliciting the cooperation of all Deltans, especially the oil bearing communities, Bashorun Ogieh said that the government of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and entire members of the Olorogun Williams Makinde led DESOPADEC Management Board were keen on transforming the nooks and cranies of Delta state to become a major economic hub of Nigeria.

The projects commissioned by the Managing Director of the Commission, Olorogun Williams Makinde, include a modern Civic Centre with 8,000 sitting capacity;

twin 3 classroom (6 classroom block) with toilet facility at Abalagada Secondary School, Abalagada; a staff quarter; water project and 6 bedroom bungalow (Low cost housing scheme) constructed and commissioned by DESOPADEC.



