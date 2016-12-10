FRCN Media Lecture: Delta Govt Keenly Interested In Sustaining It’s Partnership –Ukah

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



In recognizing the importance of Radio Nigeria towards community development, Delta State Government says it is keenly interested in sustaining its partnership with the radio service as it is stipulated in the constitution.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, disclosed this in Asaba during a media lecture titled “The Media And Community Development: The Role Of Government” which was organized by management and staff of Radio Nigeria, Charity FM 104.4, Asaba.

Mr. Ukah who noted that the state government recognized the various challenges confronting Charity FM especially as it concerns its going live, however, said “we are ready to thinker with the management on finding lasting solutions to the challenges”.

This, according to him, is because, in all honesty, it is in our best interest to have a robust Radio Nigeria in Asaba that will help promote the government of the day’s policies especially as it concerns the rural dwellers.

Speaking through his Media Assistant, Mr. Sam Ijeh, the Commissioner, who was a co-speaker on the topic of the lecture, noted that radio serves as an agent of social mobilization especially in rural communities where people could be moved to delivering certain goal based on the awareness of their rights and responsibilities to the society, adding that communication should play a significant role in helping rural dwellers to live a worthwhile life.

He, therefore, urged management and staff of the FM station not to get caught up with the pop culture that is evidence in most private radio stations, adding that they should consider themselves as the last gate in pursuing programming that embraces the yearning of the rural communities.

In his presentation, the Guest Speaker, Prof. Francis Osaweru Omoruyi, who is a Director, Centre for Distance Learning in the University of Benin, said that the media plays significant roles in community development, adding that the essence of community development is to integrate communities into national development.

Prof. Omoruyi noted that development is of the people who, according to him, must be involved in the developmental process of their communities, just as he observed that media messages are both intellectual and emotional.

While saying that the Nigerian media had played significant roles in promoting national unity and sustainable development, he stressed the need for adequate funding of media houses in the country as well as training and retraining of media personnel.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Manager of Radio Nigeria, Charity FM, Mr. Ben Odiete, said that the topic of the media lecture was carefully selected to stimulate societal growth and development.

