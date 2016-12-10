Nana Akufo-Addo Wins Ghana Presidential Election °°°As GAMBIA’S JAMMEH U-TURNS, SAYS HE REJECTS ELECTION RESULTS

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



Ghana’s opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo outrightly won Ghana’s presidential election on Friday, tapping into an electorate fed up with a sputtering economy and ready for change.

The erudite 72-year-old human rights lawyer cruised to victory winning 53.8 percent of the votes, according to the country’s election agency.

“I will not let you down. I will do all in my power to live up to your hopes and expectations,” Akufo-Addo said to an ecstatic crowd at his house in the country’s capital of Accra.

“I will do my best to serve your interests and put our country back on the path of progress and prosperity.”

Incumbent John Mahama conceded defeat in the evening two days after a hotly contested race that was seen as a test of the country’s democracy in a region plagued by dictators and coups.

Mahama called to congratulate opposition leader Akufo-Addo, whose New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters had been gathering for hours outside his house after local media gave him a clear lead following the Wednesday vote.

“Yes he has conceded defeat,” George Lawson of Mahama’s New Democratic Congress (NDC) party said.

Akufo-Addo had campaigned on a platform promising to boost growth and deliver jobs.

“The president of Ghana is president for every single Ghanaian,” Akufo-Addo said, as fireworks popped overhead and thousands of people cheered in the streets outside his house.

GAMBIA’S JAMMEH U-TURNS, SAYS HE REJECTS ELECTION RESULTS



Meanwhile, the fate of the presidency in Gambia took a peculiar turn Friday night when the longtime incumbent appeared on state television to announce that he was rejecting the results of last week’s vote that ousted him. He also called for new elections.

Seated in front of microphones and between two flags, President Yahya Jammeh rattled off accusations of voter irregularities, from transposed numbers in tabulations to missing numbers that he said left in question the results of the election that handed the presidency to Adama Barrow.

“I hereby reject the results in totality,” said Mr. Jammeh, who has been in office for 22 years. “I will not accept the results.”

Mr. Jammeh, who first came to power during a coup, said he wanted “fresh and transparent elections, which will be officiated by a God-fearing and independent electoral commission.”

