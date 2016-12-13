DELTA LG SALARIES: GOV. OKOWA ATTRIBUTES UNIQUE PAY STRUCTURE, HUGE WAGE BILL TO DELAY IN PAYMENT

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said salaries owed local government workers was attributable to their unique salary structure and large number of staff.

According to Governor Okowa, it was only in Delta State that some local government councils have the same salary structure with the state government and the federal government.

The governor who expressed sadness that staff of the third tier of government was suffering in the state as a result of salary arrears, noted that apart from the salary structure, some local government councils have more than 700 persons as their staff strength.

He spoke at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state during electoral victory celebration cum empowerment programme of the member representing the area in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi.

While assuring that his administration would not encourage the sack of workers because of recession ravaging the country, Governor Okowa disclosed that the Councils have adopted an approach where only verified staff and “those who come to work are paid.”

He also, used the occasion to reiterated his administration’s commitment to equitable distribution of projects in the state, asserting, “we are doing a lot across, the state and Deltans in Central, South and North know that I am not discriminating.”

“Despite the tough time, we are doing a lot because God has given us the wisdom to utilize what we have to the benefits of our people, I am confident that our revenue will improve in 2017 and we will increase the tempo of what we are doing in the state,” the governor said.

He congratulated Hon. Nwaobi for the affirmation of his victory at the polls by different courts of the land, noting dedicating such victories to God was important because, political offices were to render service to God and humanity.

“We must be constantly reminded that we were chosen to serve for a reason; the real thanksgiving is to render selfless service mankind and to the service to God,” the governor said.

