Bashorun Ogieh Felicitates With Deltans @ Xmas ***Preaches Peace, Love And Tolerance

Christians have been told to realize that the true essence of Christmas celebration lies in the sacrifices that we all make in the interest of a better and more prosperous Delta state and the Nigerian nation.

The Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Samuel Ogieh, JP, KSJI, CNA, stated this in his felicitation to Christian faithfuls across the country as they celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ.

A statement issued by Mr. Prosper Edo, Special Assistant to the Executive Director (Finance and Administration) said that the season of Christmas should inspire sacrifices which give hope to the people, urging Deltans to yearn for the best, hence the state governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, through the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) is determined to bring prosperity to the doorsteps of all Deltans.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, it is appropriate that we all, Christians and non-Christians alike, exhibit the virtues of love, tolerance, honesty and peaceful co-existence with others.

“I appeal to our people, especially youths in the oil producing areas of Delta state to be law- abiding and place the greater interests of our state above all personal or sectional interests for the progress and development of our dear state.

“Let us all be more statesman-like, conduct issues-based criticisms, and eschew the promotion of falsehood and division. I am convinced that with greater commitment to God Almighty, we shall surely overcome our current economic challenges.”

