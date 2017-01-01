Gov. Okowa’s Aide Swindles N30m Political Parties’ Grant ***Aggrieved Party Leaders Seek EFCC Intervention

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –Albert OGRAKA:



Leaders of nearly 40 opposition political parties in Delta state are presently spoiling for a showdown with the Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Inter-Party Relations, Mr. Moses Abe, who had allegedly swindled part of the N30 million grant approved and released by the state governor.to the concerned political parties.

Abe, who had reportedly relocated from his abode and office to an hotel, Swiss Spirit, on Okpanam road is alleged to have shortchanged most political parties of the funds accruing to them.

An insider source told Blank NEWS Online that the SSA on Inter-Party, who had earlier declared that the sum of N3.4 million was missing from the monies released to him by officials of the state government, decided to issue the funds to his cronies who were neither chairmen nor executive members of any political party.

“We will petition the governor and the EFCC on the activities of Mr. Moses Abe. He has succeeded in making the governor’s goodwill unpopular and of no effect. He gives some parties N500, 000 and others between N300,000 and N200, 000 while some are yewt to receive anything, depending on your personal relationship with him.”

An opposition party leader, who pleaded anonymity also alleged that the SSA on Inter-Party has displaced some duly elected party chairmen and imposed non party members in their place in order to stop some chairmen from receiving government annual grant to the opposition parties.

It has also been alleged that the SSA to the Governor on Inter-Party Relations has deviced some strategic fraudulent strateghies by calling National Chairmen of other political parties in an attempt to compromise them and also shortchange the affected political parties..

Mr. Moses Abe is also said to be having unsavory relationship with his close associates who he has also refused to pay what is due them during the yuletide.

The embattled aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is yet to make any formal statement.

Efforts by Blank NEWS Online to contact Mr. Moses Abe on phone was scuttled by his personal aides who advised that it would be appropriate to meet him personally in his office on Tuesday, January 03, 2017.

