Gov. Okowa’s N30m Grant Tears Delta APC Apart **APC Scribe Absconds With N.6m, Suspended For Forgery

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –Albert OGRAKA:



The frustration and subsequent embattlement of the Delta State Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Inter-Party Relations, Mr. Moses Abe seems unending, as the N30 million grant released by the state governor to political parties has created a crack in the hierarchy of the All Progressive Party (APC) in the state.

Blank NEWS Online understands that the State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Delta State chapter, Comrade Chidi Okonji purportedly forged the signature of the the state chairman, Prophet Jones Erhue and allegedly collected the sum of N600, 000 grant from the state government without the consent of the party.

Dependable sources disclosed that when the APC chairman, Prophet Erhue and his security details arrived the collection point on Tuesday, January 03, 2017, he discovered that his Secretary, Comrade Okonji had made away with the money, having presented a forged letter, purportedly signed by the APC chairman.

Angered by the unholy development, the absconding party Secretary was summarily suspended on Wednesday, January 04, 2017 during a meeting of the State Working Committee at the party’s state secretariat, Asaba.

The Deputy state chairman of APC, Chief Cyril Ogodo who presided over the meeting said that “the SEC at the end of the meeting resolved that the state secretary of the party, Comrade Chidi Okonji is here suspended from office indefinitely pending the report of a five-man disciplinary committee setup to investigate his anti-party activities in accordance with provision 21 of the party’s constitution.

“The allegations against him bother on criminal, forgery, fraudulent conversion, and connivance with the Delta State government where he unitarily collected the sum of N600, 000 as purported grant from the state government without the knowledge of the hierarchy of the party.

“This action became necessary as the party would not condone criminal activity within its fold which is capable of bringing the party to dispute and public opprobrium. The APC Delta State will not, cannot and would never collect any money from the failed Okowa led PDP government in Delta State.”

“The PDP led government for the sustenance of their evil machineries, decided to employ the services of our suspended secretary, Comrade Chidi Okonji and others whose identity would soon be unraveled to undermine our party and they will be dealt with soon.”

Meanwhile, speaking from his hideout, the runaway APC Scribe, Okonji while reacting to his suspension accused the state party chairman, Prophet Jones Erhue of allegedly withdrawing monies illegally from the party’s account for his personal se.

According to the embattled state scribe of APC “The meeting was an illegal meeting. The chairman is expected to call a State Executive Working Committee meeting before such decisions are made and they were not up to 11 persons in attendance at that meeting.

“Besides, the directive for the collection of that money which is N500, 000 was given to me by the state chairman. He was part and parcel of that money and specifically told me that the money was meant for interparty from the national fund for political parties and it’s our entitlement.

“So, if they want to probe me, they should also invite the state chairman, because out of the N500,000 which I collected, I gave him N250,000 and it will be out of place to single me out for persecution,” he added.

