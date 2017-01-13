Niger Delta: Gov.. Okowa Expresses Confidence On Sustenance of Peace

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



Governor of oil and gas wealthy Delta state, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed confidence that the prevailing peace in the creeks of the Niger Delta region would be sustained.

The governor dropped the hint on Thursday, January 12, 2017) n the Ambassador of the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency. Stuart Syminton paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Asaba.

According to the governor, for more than four months, pipeline vandalism has not been experienced in the creeks, especially those in Delta State, asserting, “we are doing a lot to ensure that we have peace and it is our hope that we sustain the peace, it is in our best interest to do so.

“We are looking forward to a peaceful and progressive 2017,” Governor Okowa reiterated, adding, that it is in the collective interest of all stakeholders for the peace to be sustained.

While commending the USA government for doing business in Nigeria, especially in Delta State, Governor Okowa assured investors that Delta State is safe for business, observing that the people are friendly and accommodating to visitors.

Earlier, the Ambassadors who was accompanied by top Embassy officials disclosed that they were in the state to see how to deepen their business relationship with the people.

