2017 Baby Of The Year: Dame Okowa, 05 Initiative Offer Prayers, Gifts

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



It was exactly 12:03am when Delta state witnessed the delivery of its star 2017 new year baby, weighing 3.6 kg at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Hospital, Asaba, just as people all over the world were celebrating their entrance into another year.

While the parents of the “miraculous” baby, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Mbah were still basking in the euphoria of thanking God for its safe delivery, Wife of Delta state governor and founder of the 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa was on hand with gifts and prayers for the star new year baby in the state.

The governor’s wife who appreciated God for the safe delivery of the baby by praying for the child’s continued protection, settled the hospital bills after the presentation of cash and gift items to the lucky family.

The evangelical Mother of Delta state in her state of grace further ushered prayers and lots of gift items on other children in the neonatal and maternity wards of the hospital, as part of the 05 Initiative efforts to cushion effects of the challenges often faced by the less privileged in the society.

True to her philanthropic nature, the Delta state First Lady, Dame Edith Okowa, represented by the Director-General, 05 Initiative, Mrs. Kevwe Agas also settled bills for a three-year-old baby with congenital abnormality of the skeleton system and muscle at the hospital.

The Medical Director, Dr. Emmanuel Usige, who received the governor’s wife at the hospital, lauded her philanthropic gesture, while parents of the star baby, Mr. and Mrs. Mbah expressed their gratitude and described Dame Okowa as a unique mother with a kind heart.



