2017 Baby Of The Year: Dame Okowa, 05 Initiative Offer Prayers, Gifts

· by · in News. ·

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA: 

HER EXCELLENCY DAME EDITH OKOWA FOUNDER O5 INITIATIVE REPRESENTED BY MRS KEVWE AGAS, DIRECTOR-GENERAL O5 INITIATIVE RECEIVES DELTA 2017 FIRST BABY OF THE YEAR FROM THE FAMILY OF MR & MRS MICHEAL MBAH AT ST JOESPH CATHOLIC HOSPITAL ASABA.

HER EXCELLENCY DAME EDITH OKOWA FOUNDER O5 INITIATIVE REPRESENTED BY MRS KEVWE AGAS, DIRECTOR-GENERAL O5 INITIATIVE RECEIVES DELTA 2017 FIRST BABY OF THE YEAR FROM THE FAMILY OF MR & MRS MICHEAL MBAH AT ST JOESPH CATHOLIC HOSPITAL ASABA.


It was exactly 12:03am when Delta state witnessed the delivery of its star 2017 new year baby, weighing 3.6 kg at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Hospital, Asaba, just as people all over the world were celebrating their entrance into another year.

While the parents of the “miraculous” baby, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Mbah were still basking in the euphoria of thanking God for its safe delivery, Wife of Delta state governor and founder of the 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa was on hand with gifts and prayers for the star new year baby in the state.

The governor’s wife who appreciated God for the safe delivery of the baby by praying for the child’s continued protection, settled the hospital bills after the presentation of cash and gift items to the lucky family.

Cash Presentation

Cash Presentation

The evangelical Mother of Delta state in her state of grace further ushered prayers and lots of gift items on other children in the neonatal and maternity wards of the hospital, as part of the 05 Initiative efforts to cushion effects of the challenges often faced by the less privileged in the society.

True to her philanthropic nature, the Delta state First Lady, Dame Edith Okowa, represented by the Director-General, 05 Initiative, Mrs. Kevwe Agas also settled bills for a three-year-old baby with congenital abnormality of the skeleton system and muscle at the hospital.

The Medical Director, Dr. Emmanuel Usige, who received the governor’s wife at the hospital, lauded her philanthropic gesture, while parents of the star baby, Mr. and Mrs. Mbah expressed their gratitude and described Dame Okowa as a unique mother with a kind heart.

The wife of Delta state governor & founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, represented by the DG, Mrs. Oghenekevwe Agas & wife of the state Chief Judge, Mrs. Lizzy Umukoro, congratulate the First Baby of the Year born at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, Asaba.

The wife of Delta state governor & founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, represented by the DG, Mrs. Oghenekevwe Agas & wife of the state Chief Judge, Mrs. Lizzy Umukoro, congratulate the First Baby of the Year born at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, Asaba.


Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.
All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online
Visit Us @:
http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com&nbsp;
Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com 
Phone: +234 8037 644 337 
Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) – 
E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

*News *Literati* Adverts

*News *Literati* Adverts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s