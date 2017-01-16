Niger Delta: Osinbajo Seeks Stability For Speedy Devt Of Region

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



NIGERIA’s Vice President, Prof. Yomi Osinbajo has decried the neglect of the Niger Delta over the years and urged the people of the area to ensure its stability for speedy development to take place.

Addressing stakeholders at the conference hall of the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, during a fact-finding mission to Delta State on Monday, January 16, 2017, Prof Osinbajo observed that it was unfortunate that despite the huge contribution of the Niger Delta to the development of the country, there was little to show for such.

The Vice President who on arrival, visited Gbaramatu Kingdom where he had a closed door meeting with His Royal Majesty, Oboro Gbaraun II Aketekpe, Agbdagba the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, had a town hall meeting with the people of the Kingdom before inspecting the facilities at the Maritime University, Okerenkoko and also met with the Olu of Warri Kingdom, HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli I.

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Minister for Petroleum (State), Dr Ibe Kachikwu and other top government functionaries accompanied the Vice Presidents on these visits.

“No Nigerian can be proud with the state of development in the Niger Delta; we are all beneficiaries from resources from the region but, we cannot have instability and be able to carry out speedy development of the region,” the Vice President said.

He disclosed that President Mohammadu Buhari was committed to the development of the region, asserting, “the issues at stake are very clear, this is not time for negotiation, it is time to act and we know the issues, we must all prepare for a future that will not be dependent in oil resources.”

“The Lagos-Calabar railway project is in the 2017 budget and when completed, it will benefit all the people of the Niger Delta, the Maritime University will come on stream, I can assure you that it is a done deal, we must do it; Ports are revenue generating, so plans are on to develop them but, the issue is how do we fund the projects?” the Vice President continued, reiterating, “the President is an honest man and my coming here for this programme is clear evidence that the Niger Delta is being carried along,”

Prof. Osinbajo urged all stakeholders to contribute to the stability of the region.

At all the places visited and at the conference centre, different ethnic nationalities, including youth organizations made presentations about what they expect from the federal government.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka