“Lack Of Commitment Responsible For Decay In Education” –Says Ogwuda

A Delta based hospitality businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Chronicle Hotels in Asaba, Delta state capital, Mr. Emmanuel Ogwuda, has decried the present decay in the Nigerian education sector.

The retired school teacher who hails from Ogbodogba Quarters in Okpanam, Oshimili North local government area of Delta state said:

“The teaching profession which used to be a noble one is pesently in decay. There are no teachers and there are no schools. The only way to revive the education system is to put in place well educated students, ensure regular payment of wages and provide conducive teaching environment. We need a complete renewal of our system, our direction, commitment of the government and the society.

He mentioned that the hand over of schools to the Missions was not well thought out by Delta state government. According to him, “The Missionaries on their own were doing well already. They had various schools they were managing. They were complementing government’s efforts. Government is in place to provide social services and government has all it takes to get it turn round. Before it was handed over, the public schools were doing well. The problem is that of management that we have to look into seriously. ”

On whether the dwindling oil revenue accruing to Delta state as a result of the fall in global oil prizes was responsible for the decay in the education system, Mr. Ogwuda said “There is no amount of money that is enough for any man, not to talk of government. There was a time in this nation when oil was N11 a barrel, we did not go on air. What is important is commitment and careful management of resources and you will achieve your set goals and objectives.”

He noted that apart from liberty and freedom of speech which was alien to Nigerians before Nigeria’s independence, democracy has not been able to provide the expected general infrastructure development as anticipated by Nigerians but added that with time and with the right people in place, the right things would be put in place.”

