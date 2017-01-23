Delta APC Net Catches “Big Fish” Emmanuel Nduka Ogwuda ***APC Says Ogwuda Is Selfless Deltan, Nigerian

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA :



The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state may have caught a rare personality who believes in selfless community service, as Mr. Emmanuel Nduka Ogwuda has been received as full time member of the party in Ward 09, Okpanam in Oshimili North local government of Delta state.

This development is coming on the heels of the determination of the APC to wrest political power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the forthcoming polls, especially the local government elections in the state.

Receiving the new entrant, APC Chairman in Oshimili North local government area, Deacon Peter Umerah and Ward 09 Chairman, Mr. Godwin Nwalie described Mr. Emmanuel Nduka Ogwuda as God fearing, humanitarian and philanthropist, with a hind sight for selfless community service and poise for massive infrastructure development of the community, state and country.

While urging members of the party to rally round the party’s candidates in the forthcoming elections, they acknowledged that Mr. Ogwuda’s decision to join the APC was a wise one, considering his wealth of experience, humility and great concern for the reorientation of the people’s views of governance.

In his acceptance speech at the APC Secretariat, on Sunday, January 22, 2016, Mr. Emmanuel Nduka Ogwuda, who paid glowing tributes to former Mid-Western Premier, Chief Dennis Osadebey; Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzogwu; ace publisher, Chief Chris Okolie and present day politician, Barr. Ben Okonkwo, said “I saw hope in APC and that is why I am here.”

He however took a swipe at the past and present representatives of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituencies at the National Assembly, who he claimed have deliberately contributed to the denial of the people’s right to good living, social amenities, infrastructure growth, affordable and standard education and health facilities through gross negligence in their legislative assignments.

He therefore called on the Federal and state governments to as a matter of urgency, fast rack the establishment of a Federal Government funded University to be named after the former Premier of the defunct Midwestern region, Chief Dennis Osadebey, to give Delta state the same rights being enjoyed by other former Premiers, like Chief Obafemi Awolowo (Western Region) with Obafemi Awolowo University; Alhaji Ahmadu Bello (Northern Region) with Ahmadu Bello University and Chief Michael Okpara (Eastern Region) with Michael Okpara University.

He lamented that the lobsidedness in the arrangement has left Chief Dennis Osadebey, who hails from Asaba, present day Delta state capital, unsung by Delta state and Federal Government, adding that Delta state has become the only state in Nigeria without a Federal University, motorable roads and a state owned Gereral Hospital.

According to the Asaba based hospitality businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Chronicle Hotels Limited, the presence of a Federal University and a state owned Gereral Hospital would enhance productivity by generating employment, enhanced education and improved health services.

Mr. Ogwuda also stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led government in Delta state has only succeeded at further creating divisions within the state by creating obnoxious laws through executive and legislative bills which would further undermine the overall interest of some communities’ rights to equality and fairness in the sharing of resources accruing to the state from the Federal government.

He pledged to embark on a massive mobilization of Deltans, devoid of political party affiliations, through regular town hall meetings, to sensitize the people around the laudable vision to achieve the desired change needed for community, state and national growth.

