Mothers Arise: Dame Okowa Says Delta Is Dedicated To God ***Leads Women On Prayer For Nigeria, Delta, Families

It was an awesome experience of intercession for the peace and unity of Nigeria, when women across Delta state, led by the First Lady, Dame Edith Okowa, held the annual “Delta Women Day of Prayers”, tagged: Mothers Arise –Let Your Voice Be Heard with the theme: Can God Depend On You? Judges 4: 1-24.

At the event, wife of Delta state governor and convener of “Mothers Arise”, Dame Edith Okowa revealed that Delta state has already been dedicated to God through the unceasing prayers of women in the state.

Dame Okowa, who made the disclosure during the 10th edition of Delta Women Day of Prayers, tagged: Mothers Arise, stated that the programme has come to stay till Jesus comes, adding that nothing will truncate it because Delta is a state that has been dedicated to God.

She therefore encouraged parents and guardians, especially mothers not to relent in their prayers for the nation and to ensure that their children and wards uphold good and responsible values.

“If you want to plant for a day, plant maize. If you want to plant for a decade, plant trees. If you want to plant for life, educate your child.”

She thanked Mrs. Roli Nere Uduaghan for initiating the programme, which she described as a “good seed sown in Delta state.”

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017, exclusively invited religious dignitaries, including reknowned religious scholar and counsellor, Sister Patience Eworo; Anglican priest, Ven. Charles Osemenem; wife of former Delta state governor, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan and women from across Delta state gattherd at the Unity Hall in Government House, Asaba with full readiness to offer prayers for the sustainable growth and considerable peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, regardless of religious inclination.

The praise worship styled event anchored on lectures and teachings drawn from the Holy Bible and delivered by Sister Patience Eworo, who admonished women to increase their prayer abilities and to be able to discern God’s true spirit and messages, saying that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

She said that the present situation of chaos, lawlessness and unrest being experienced in Nigeria can only be turned around through fervent prayers to God Almighty and faith in the Holy teachings.

While espousing on the significant role of women in the Holy Bible who sucessfully restored God’s presence in the lives of the people in order to safeguard the society, through dedicated and sustained prayers of faith to God, she advised women not to be complacent in exercising the motherhood.

“We’ve endured enough with the devil. Now is the time to defeat evil in our society.”

Earlier, in her exaltation, Sister Ruth Abraham who spoke on “Parenting: Understanding The Times We Are in: Becoming Aware of Our Environment”, urged parents not to renege in regular child protection by teaching them to detest traits that are the inimical to societal development.

Prayer sessions were anchored by Mrs. Kesiana Samson, Pastor Chuks Anazior, Pastor Geoffrey Onyeonachi and Venerable Charles Osemenem for change in children’s attitude, families, Delta state and the Nigeria nation.



