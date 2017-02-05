Ibori “Odidigborigbo” Arrives Home Amidst Security Beef Up ***Gov. Okowa Heads For Oghara To Meet Political Leader ***DG DSS Daura Parleys Ibori On Issues Affecting Nigeria

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The ancient town of Oghara in Ethiope West local Government Area of Delta was in a carnival mood on Saturday as former governor James Ibori arrived home after being deported to Nigeria on the completion of his jail term in a UK prison.

Ibori, who was convicted by a British court on charges of money laundering, arrived at the Benin Airport on Saturday aboard a chartered plane, IZYAIR, with registration number (5NIZY). He was initially scheduled to land at Osubi Airport in Warri.

The flight, a Challenger 60, landed at Benin airport at about 2.25pm. Mr. Ibori stepped into his country home Oghara at about 3:30 pm.

Upon his arrival Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of Delta state promptly visited HRM, Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, Orefe III at his palace.

His residence was thronged by well-wishers and political associates, who came to rejoice with him while security was beefed up to maintain law and order within and outside the Ibori residence.

Outside of his residence, Oghara was in frenzy. Hundreds of people marched round the town carrying leaves while some painted their faces with chalk. Musical bands entertained the crowd at various points.



Meanwhile, Governor of Delta state, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has on Sunday, after Church Service in Asaba, headed for Oghara to meet his political leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

Okowa, who left for Oghara with a retinue of his state executive council members and other political appointees is expected to felicitate with Ibori and probably brief him on the state of affairs in the state.

Recall that the head of the State Security Service, Lawal Daura has explained the import of the meeting he held in Abuja with Ibori shortly after he arrived the federal capital from London where he was recently released from jail.



The director general of SSS, Mr. Daura said: “He met me for a short debriefing session and way forward; also, to welcome him back to his fatherland. We are also meeting soon to discuss issues of interest affecting the nation.”

Born on Aug. 4, 1959, Mr. Ibori was the governor of Delta from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).



All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given toas the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka