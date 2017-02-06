Anxiety Grip Nigerians As Buhari Extends Vacation Indefinitely, Writes National Assembly

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Anxiety has gripped Nigerians over the state of health of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who was expected back in the country on Sunday after spending some weeks in London, as the Presidency sources confirmed he will not return home as scheduled.

President Buhari on Sunday extended his 10-day vacation which he started penultimate week, Blank NEWS Online reports.

Meanwhile, Preesident Buhari had already dispatched a letter to the National Assembly on the extension while the duration of the extension is yet to be made public to anxious Nigerian, who cast doubts on the statements from the Presidency about the present health status of their President.

The extension of the vacation was however contained in a three-paragraph statement made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

He said the extension was necessary to allow the President complete the series of medical tests recommended by his doctors and get the results.

Adesina’s statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja this (Sunday) evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

“Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.”

Earlier, an unverified statement credited to the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu reads: “I spoke to the president’s personal doctor last night, and he told me President Buhari is not in any serious condition to worry about. He is not in hospital. He is in the residence at the Nigerian High Commission.

“He and his delegation were ready to come home yesterday but for the delayed test

result which came in yesterday necessitated that he delays his return. There is nothing to worry about as far as his condition is concerned.”

Recall that President Buhari had left Nigeria penultimate Thursday for London, United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to undergo medical checkup but shortly after he left, there were reports that he had passed on in a London hospital, which the Presidency vehemently denied.

Atlso, at different times, the Presidency had released pictures of the President in a bid to show he is hale in London.

