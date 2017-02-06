BASHORUN OGIEH CONFFERED WITH “OSE EMO” CHIEFTAINCY TITLE ***Promises More Empowerment In Isoko

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA: 

Ovie of Enhwe Kingdom, HRM Anthony Efekodah conferring the Chieftaincy title of Ose Emo on Bashorun (Hon.) Askia OGIEH JP. Photos by Prosper EDO.

Ovie of Enhwe Kingdom, HRM Anthony Efekodah conferring the Chieftaincy title of Ose Emo on Bashorun (Hon.) Askia OGIEH JP. Photos by Prosper EDO.


In recognition of his empowerment programmes and zeal to reduce unemployment among the youths of Isoko nation, the Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh, JP, KSJI, CNA, has been conferred with one of the highest tittle in Isoko nation by the Ovie of Enhwe Kingdom, HRM Anthony Efekodah.

While conferring him with the title of “Ose Emo of Enhwe Kingdom”, HRM Anthony Efekodha described Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh, as a true Isoko son, worthy of emulation, considering his efforts at improving the lot of Isoko people and his determination to foster peace, unity and infrastructure development in the area.

Speaking shortly after the chieftaincy title was conferred on him on Saturday, February 04, 2017 at the royal palace in Enhwe, Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh, said the new honour would further spur him to contribute more to the development of the Isoko nation.

According to him, “When your contributions are recognised by the traditional rulers, who are the custodian of the people, it means that you have done very well and it is expected that you have to put in more efforts to make the people truly believe and trust you in your position of assistance.”

He thanked the Ovie, HRM Anthony Efekodah, the Chiefs and people of Enhwe kingdom in Isoko South local government area of Delta state for finding him worthy for the title of “The Ose Emo” (Father of Children and Youths) of Enhwe Kingdom.

The ceremony was graced by notable Isoko sons and daughters who described the recipient as pillar of youth empowerment, respecter of traditional values and promoter of Isoko culture..

Behold the Ose Emo 1 Bashorun (Hon.) Askia OGIEH JP (in white traditional regalia) and Ovie of Enhwe Kingdom, HRM Anthony Efekodah with Chiefs and well wishers. Photos by Prosper EDO.

Behold the Ose Emo 1 Bashorun (Hon.) Askia OGIEH JP (in white traditional regalia) and Ovie of Enhwe Kingdom, HRM Anthony Efekodah with Chiefs and well wishers. Photos by Prosper EDO.


