FRSC, DBS, Traders’ Association Declare Support For Consumer Protection Committee

The Delta State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Asaba, Mr. Rindom T. Kumven, has expressed delight on the calibre of members of the state committee on consumer protection, stating that he was confident in the committee’s capability in discharging its responsibilities.

The support for the Delta State Committee on Consumer Protection is contained in a statement issued by Mr. Samuel Ijeh, Media Assistant to the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Ukah and made available to Blank NEWS Online on Thursday, February 09, 2017.

During a courtesy visit to the Delta State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Kumven urged the committee to partner with the FRSC in the discharge of its duties to members of the public.

Secretary of the Delta State Committee on Consumer Protection, Mr. Felix Oseji represented the Chairman of the Committee and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Chief (Barr) Mrs. Mary Iyasere during the visit.

Mr. Kumven encouraged the committee not to relent in its determination to achieve the objectives for which it was set up even in the face of resistance and challenges, and assured of the Command’s willingness to dispatch officers and men to aid the committee in discharging its functions.

Also speaking when members of the committee visited Delta Broadcasting Services (DBS), Asaba, the General Manager, Mrs. Evelyn Binitie, commended the state government for its initiative in inaugurating the committee, and assured it of her full fledged support.

A member of the management team of DBS urged the committee to be vigilant in coopting members as a guard against corrupt members and ill-practices.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the Ogbeogonogo Traders’ Association, Augustine Nwaobodo, assured the committee of his support and cooperation, stating that the committee was indeed a welcome development as members of the public had long sought for such consumer protection body to help checkmate the nefarious acts of producers and quacks, promising to help organize sensitization programmes for the market women and traders.

The Chairman of the committee, (Barr.) Mrs Mary Iyasere, represented by the Secretary of the committee, Mr. Felix Oseji, called on the critical stakeholders visited to partner with the committee to ensure a more healthy and satisfactory product delivery.

She urged them to help spread the news of the committee’s presence as a ready body to address consumer disputes, redress wrongs, sanction as well as prosecute offenders if the need arises, among other functions.

