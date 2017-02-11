WICKED WORLD!!! READ HOW COLD HANDS OF DEATH SNATCHED 24 YRS OLD NIGERIAN MEDICAL DOCTOR LAID TO REST AMID TEARS IN WARRI

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



TEARS flowed freely recently in the oil rich city of Warri, Delta State at the burial of a fresh Nigerian medical doctor, Dr Nancy Oghenetega Appih.

Dr Appih who was born July 6, 1992, graduated from the prestigious Ivana– Frankivsk National Medical University, Ukraine and returned home after her graduation.

But the cold hands of death snatched away the 24 years old medical doctor full of dreams January 31, 2017, after a brief illness.



Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun, venue of her funeral service was filled to capacity on Monday, February, 6, 2017.

Fourteen Catholic Priests officiated at the funeral service of the first child of Chief (Sir) Efe Appih, the chairman of Delta State branch of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers ( NIESV).



The following Catholic Priests officiated at the funeral service ;Very Rev. Fr. Clement Abobo (Chancellor), Very Rev. Fr. Magnum Alim, Very Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Anthony Ewherido, Very Rev Fr. John Ibekwe, Very Rev Fr. Benedict Ukutegbe (Director, Directorate of Social Communications, Warri Catholic Diocese), Very Rev Fr. Bernard Igho Olagba, Very Rev Fr. (Dr) Ambrose Abaka

Others are, Very Rev Fr. Nicholas Djebah, Very Rev Fr. Alfred Bekibele,Rev. Fr. Louis Ogbeli,Rev. Fr. Odon Tobechukwu, Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Abraham Eyitene, Rev. Fr. Martin Ezeafulukwe and Rev. Fr.Joseph Inana

His Lordship Most Rev. John Okeroghene Afaraha, Bishop Of Warri Diocese was represented by Very Rev Fr. John Ibekwe.

In his Homily, Rev. Fr. Anthony Ewherido said though the journey of the late medical doctor was short, she lived a fulfilled life.



[/caption]Rev. Fr Ewherido said that; ” Resurrection put an end to death. Right now, our hearts are heavy as a result of the passage of our beloved Dr Nancy Oghenetega Appih. But let me tell you, she is not dead. Nancy is alive with Jesus Christ”.

According to him; “Since January 31, 2017, when she passed on, people have been asking same question of why her and why now? Only God can answer this question. But we pray that the good Lord will take good care of her for us”.

“There was nothing Dr Nancy Oghenetega Appih left undone on earth. We thank God that she was a wonderful person. The Holy Spirit will keep her parents and those close to her”, Rev. Fr Ewherido said.



He also stated that; ” Dr Nancy Oghenetega Appih had the best of medical and spiritual care when she was sick. But it pleases the Lord to take her away from us. We will never get use to her death. May God give us long life. May God remove the death of our children from us; we shall never bury our children again. But weep no more for our departed Dr Nancy Oghenetega Appih, we are going to meet her again in heaven”.

But when the funeral service was over and her remains were being carried from inside the church into the ambulance to her place of interment, many broke down in tears and they refused to be consoled.

The same scenario played out at her family’s compound located inside the Bendel Estate, Warri, were she was laid to rest. Family members, friends, Priests and other mourners cried uncontrollably.



Very Rev Fr. Benedict Ukutegbe ( Director, Directorate of Social Communications, Warri Catholic Diocese), while speaking at the funeral mass expressed gratitude to all those who attended, describing the untimely demise of the young medical doctor as very painful.

Very Rev. Fr. Ukutegbe who supervised the interment with Very Rev Fr Clement Abobo, urged all to remember the parent of late Dr Nancy Oghenetega Appih in their prayers always.

On his part, Very Rev Fr Clement Abobo described the death of the medical doctor as shocking.

Her father, Chief (Sir) Efe Appih said that;”The death of my daughter is a painful one. God knows the best. I have to be strong because there is nothing that I can do over her death. But I will do everything to keep her memory alive. My daughter lives on”.

Her mother, Chief (Mrs) Felicia Appih who attended her graduation June 24,2016, speaking in tears after the burial, described the death of her first child and the only female as a big blow and promised to do everything to immortalise her name.

Mrs. Appih, now mother of two boys said that;” Dr Nancy Oghenetega Appih, our Angel lives on”.

