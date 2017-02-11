Group Knocks NIMASA Boss Over Maritime University Funding ***Describes Tompolo As Hero

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



THE Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change (NDIMRC) has rained heavy knocks on the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside that the agency would not fund the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

The oil monitoring group hailed Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) for the massive structures he single handedly provided for the smooth take off the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, describing him as undisputed hero in the Niger Delta Region.

In a press statement signed by its President, Nelly Emma, Secretary, John Sailor and Public Relations Office (PRO) Stanley Mukoro, the group expressed disappointment with the NIMASA boss, Dr Dakuku over his recent statement regarding the funding of the University.

According to the group, the Maritime University, Okerenkoko is an initiative of NIMASA, saying the agency cannot shy away from its funding and warned against statement capable of rocking security situation in the region.

“We want to express our disappointment with the NIMASA boss, Dr Dakuku over his recent statement that the agency cannot fund the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu Kingdom Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State. The statement is uncalled for at a time when people are clamouring for the smooth take off of the University”, the group said.

The group added that;”The Federal Government and members of the National Assembly are working very hard to ensure the take off of the University and restore peace to the Niger Delta region, yet Dr. Dakuku who is from the region and expected to encourage the whole process is making unguided statement regarding the funding of the University. This is sad and we are highly disappointed with the NIMASA boss”.

Describing Tompolo as a hero, the group said he has done a lot for Gbaramatu people and the entire Niger Delta region in terms of physical development, saying he should be commended for the massive structures he erected for the take off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko and implored the NIMASA boss to join other well meaning people of the region to facilitate the take off of the University.

The group stated that if the Maritime University commences academic activities, it will go a long way in eradicating militancy and other challenges confronting the Niger Delta, adding that the statement credited to the NIMASA boss was capable of undermining the prevailing peace of the region.

“We are aware of the plot by the Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and the NIMASA boss are making to scrap the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, but they should be rest assured that the University has come to stay.

We want to also commend the Senate for shunning the Transport minister for ensuring that the bill for the establishment of the Maritime University scaled second reading”, the group said.

According to the group;”We should all support the take off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko. Nigeria will be the first to have Maritime University in West Africa if the Nigerian Maritime University is allowed to take off. The United States Consul general in Nigeria, John Bray was impressed with what he saw at the temporary site of the Nigerian Maritime University when he visited on Tuesday, January 31,2017 and this is why the likes of the NIMASA boss, Dr Dakuku should join hands with others to see that the dream of establishing the University true the effort of one man, Tompolo is realized”.

