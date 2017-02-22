Ogbueshi Christopher Onyia For Burial February 24th

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



The death has been announced of Ogbueshi Christopher Memmali Onyia, a renowned politician who was the organizing secretary of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and until his death, Patron of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Delta State Council. He was aged 91.

According to a statement signed by Hon. Chris Onyia (KSJI) and Pastor Anthony Onyia who is currently, the Secretary, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Oshimili South local government area of Delta Dtate, the remains of Ogbueshi Onyia would be interred at his residence, Cable Point, Asaba on Friday, 24th February, 2017 after a funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Cable Point, Asaba.

They stated that Service of songs would be held on Thursday, 23rd February, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by wife, Mrs Grace Onyia.

Children:

Hon. Chris Onyia (KSJI), Hon. Pastor Anthony Onyia, Mrs Sheila Ndah, Mrs Amaka Agbo, grand children, great grand children, brothers, nephews, nieces and other relations.

May his gentle soul, rest in peace, amen.

