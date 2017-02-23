Delta Gov. Okowa Tests “Political Waters” With Minor Cabinet Reshuffle ***Deltans React

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Against the backdrop of clamour for the general overhaul of his cabinet and complaints that the state executive council is composed of persons regarded as square pegs in round holes, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Although some Deltans see it as unnecessary and instead calling on the governor to exercise more political goodwill by allowing his government to have “human face”, rather than the present sole administrator’s posture, others see it as a welcome development due to alleged gross inefficiencies displayed by most of the appointed commissioners.

Meanwhile, a few political pundits say “the major change and overhaul may come sooner or later”, saying his action is “a test of the political waters.”

The move by the governor, according to an anonymous government house source, has created a seemingly palpable fear among members of the state executive council, especially the non performing ones and those who are presently having some grey issues.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Delta State, Mr. Charles Aniagwu and made available to Blank NEWS Online on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 reads:

"In a bid to fully realise the administration's SMART Agenda, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle in three ministries.

"The affected Commissioners include; Chief Dan Okenyi formerly of the Ministry of Lands and Survey has been moved to the Directorate of Arts, Culture and Tourism while Barr. Ernest Ogwezzy formerly of Arts, Culture and Tourism will now take charge as Commissioner for Special Duties and Hon. Chika Ossai formerly of Special Duties is the new Commissioner for Lands and Survey.

"The reshuffling is with immediate effect."

