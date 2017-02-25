ASKIA OGIEH BAGS KWAME NKRUMAH LEADERSHIP MERIT AWARD ***As President, WASU Parliament Praises His Youth Empowerment Goals

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Prosper EDO:



WARRI – The West African Students Union (WASU), an umbrella body that covers all students within the West African Countries which was founded in London August, 1925, on Thursday 23rd February, 2017, honoured the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, DESOPADEC Bashorun Askia Ogieh (JP, KSJI, CNA) with the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah Leadership Merit Award.

In an address presented by the Union President Hon. Adjei M.O. Abel, he stated that the West African Students Union Parliament Conference held in Accra Ghana unanimously adopted and approved the Award on the DESOPADEC EDFA for his:

-Youth empowerment initiatives

-Hard work and dedication to service

-High administrative/financial prudence

-Charity to the less privileged

Including others too numerous to be mentioned in prints.

The address further described him as an icon, a selfless charismatic personality and above all, an epitome of development worthy of emulation.

In introducing the Award recipients, the WASU Parliament through its President sees him as:

A…..Accountable

S…..Sociable

K…..Kind Hearted

I….. Intelligent

A…..Articulate

O…..Outstanding

G…..Gifted

I……Indefatigable

E…..Efficient

H…..Humility

The Director of Finance & Accounts, DESOPADEC, Mr. Ajie Louis while receiving the Award on behalf of Bashorun Askia Ogieh expressed deep appreciation to the Union for finding the recipient worthy of the Award and reiterated the commitment of the EDFA in continually contributing his quota to human capital development of the people.

WASU Delegation includes:

◾President – Hon. Adjei M.O. Abel, Institute of professional Studies, Medina, Accra Ghana.

◾Vice President – Comr. Herv Kounde, Universite De Duala, Cameron.

◾Secretary – Comr. Nwankwo Henry, Nasarawa State University, Nigeria.

◾Director of Finance – Comr. Rebecca Etuk, University of Uyo, Nigeria.

◾Nigerian Coordinator – Comr. Nseh Donald, Nasarawa State University, Nigeria.

◾ Country Director – Comr. Eveh Dominic, Benue State University, Nigeria.



