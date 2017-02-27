“I Was Led By God To Return To PAC” –Pastor Isaiah Ogedegbe

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:

On Sunday, January 15, 2017, Pastor Isaiah Ogedegbe returned to Pentecostal African Church Int. Inc. headquarters in Warri. He was called out of the congregation and addressed by the Assistant General Overseer of PAC, Bishop Barrister Ernest Ekpekurede who made the following statement:

“From today on, you will be here. You know… Listen, listen, listen. I want to say something here. Listen, listen. I want, I want, including myself—we will not despise those youths we see the calling of God upon their head. If you don’t know, he is a pastor. He is a young man that is so consumed with zeal. I have sent message across to him severally through the mother and the sister. He is so consumed with zeal. These are people where there be nobody, he preaches to chair, to tell you the extent of zeal. And you find out when ministries that are growing up, when they see people like this, they get hold of them quickly. And we that own them, we don’t give them place to utilize that which God has given to them. When I saw him, I have been watching. I said, ‘Is this not my boy?’ And let me be very sure. You find out there are some of you there, because 2017 is taking another dimension. If we never gave opportunity to people like them Okorode Sr, where is Okorode Jr? Stand on your feet. Come this way. If we do not give opportunity to them, you won’t know what God has deposited inside of them. You won’t know. There are great giants. And that is why I keep telling you: you must obey constituted authority. Running up and down will not help you. This is a ministry that gives opportunity to men. If not the opportunity, men like Lawrence will not showcase, men like Robert they will not showcase. He was in my prayer band. Even the Archbishop’s wife, they were members of my prayer band. They were members of my prayer band. Hmm, ready to explode this year. There is a place here. There is a place for you here. Run no more. There is a place for you here. There is a place for you here. There is a place for you here! You will occupy. God will advertise you in the name of Jesus.”

Pastor Isaiah Ogedegbe first became a member of PAC on Sunday, March 2, 2003. While he was there, he served as an usher. Because of the calling of God upon his head, he left the church in 2012 to prepare himself for the work of the ministry.

Pastor Samuel Ojegbe, who is the Founder/General Overseer of the Temple of Light and Miracles Ministries located at 4 Skinn Road, Warri, had ordained him as his assistant pastor on Sunday, February 2, 2014. He worked with that ministry faithfully and tirelessly for almost three years, before tendering his resignation late last year on Monday, December 26, 2016.

The man of God, Pastor Isaiah Ogedegbe, said that; “I was led by God to return to PAC. I am so happy to return to PAC. Thank you all for welcoming me back.”

Source: Warri Times

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

