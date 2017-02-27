Plagiarism: Read How Emmanuel Ejembi Ameh Stole Pastor Isaiah Ogedegbe’s 2017 Prophesies

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



–Pastor Isaiah OgedegbeA report by Warri Times has claimed that Kano-based controversial prophet, Emmanuel Ejembi Ameh, copied all the 2017 prophecies by Pastor Isaiah Ogedegbe. Nine out of Ameh’s fifty nine 2017 prophecies were taken verbatim from Ogedegbe’s actual words.

The original article which was published by Albert Ograka’s Blank NEWS Online on Monday, July 25, 2016 under the headline: “PROPHESY: Buhari Will Be Distracted In 2017 But Pray For Him – Ogedengbe” reads:

One of the very young but pin-point with his prophecies in the country is Warri-based seer, Pastor Isaiah Ogedegbe who has come up with new peeps into the immediate future highlighting 10 things that God told him will happen in 2017.

According to him, “in 2017, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari will face a hard time while trying to cause a positive change in the economy of Nigeria through his policies. “Some big men in government will try to distract the President of Nigeria from doing what will make Nigeria a great nation.

He urged the people of the nation to “pray that God will give the President of Nigeria good health to continue in office. Cheery news is that in 2017, the people should “pray that the price of fuel will not increase in the country.”

His words: “In 2017, Nigerians will complain that there is inflation in the country. In 2017, pray for peace in the country between the North and the South because I see a contention between the North and the South.

“In 2017, I hear Nigerians saying that the country should be divided. I urge the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to pray for the country to remain as one.

The nation’s tormentor-in-chief, the Niger Delta Avengers will bomb pipelines in Nigeria”

In an assuring tone, the seer said, “in 2017, soldiers will be sent into the Niger Delta region by the Federal Government. There will be unrest in the South. In 2017, some insurgents will be arrested by the Nigerian military.

Five months later, Emmanuel Ejembi Ameh “stole” Ogedegbe’s actual words and republished them as his own on Friday, December 30, 2016. Nine out of Ameh’s fifty nine 2017 prophecies (number 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, 16, 18, 19 and 20) give credence to Ogedegbe’s claim.

AMEH’S PLAGIARIZED 2017 PROPHECIES ARRANGED BY NUMBER:

2. In 2017, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari will face a hard time while trying to cause a positive change in the economy of Nigeria through his policies.

3. Some big men in government will try to distract the President of Nigeria from doing what will make Nigeria a great nation

5. Let’s pray that God will give the President of Nigeria good health to continue in office, the fierce news is that in 2017, the people of Nigeria should “pray that the price of fuel will not increase.

8. In 2017, Nigerians will complain that there is inflation in the country.

9. In 2017, pray for peace in the country between the North and the South because I see a contention between the North and the South.

16. In 2017, I hear Nigerians saying that the country should be divided I urge the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to pray for the country to remain as one.

18. The nation’s tormentor-in-chief, the Niger Delta Avengers will bomb pipelines in Nigeria“

19. 2017, soldiers will be sent into the Niger Delta region by the Federal Government. There will be unrest in the South.

20. In 2017, some insurgents will be arrested by the Nigerian military

Reacting to this recent discovery of Ameh’s plagiarism, Pastor Isaiah Ogedegbe said; “you will discover that Emmanuel’s [2017] prophecies number 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, 16, 18, 19 and 20 were first published by me in July 2016 and republished by Emmanuel in December 2016. This is a clear indication that Emmanuel Ejembi Ameh is not a prophet, but a spiritual thief who picks prophecies from different prophets, compiles them and publishes them as his own.”

Source: Warri Times

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements