Royal Crime Fighter: Ozoro Monarch Inaugurates Security Outfit ***Warns Against Compromise

In a bid to sustain the relative peace and tranquility in oil rich Ozoro metropolis, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Barrister Anthony Uvietobore Ogbogbo Ibuka I, Ovie of Ozoro kingdom, has inaugurated OPASCO security outfit in collaboration with security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property in the entire community.

Inaugurating the 27-man members of the security outfit at the Opute Town Hall, Ozoro penultimate Tuesday, the royal father charged members of the newly constituted security outfit to be ambassadors of peace by operating within the armbit of the law to promote effective and efficient community policing that would reduce crime to the barest minimum.

The Royal father who urged that all hands should be on deck in the effort to fish out hoodlums and ensure that justice takes its cause, also warned against compromise and connivance from any quarter for the common good of residents within the kingdom.

The monarch harped on the need for all to be on the alert and render useful information to the Police and other security agencies to help nip crime in the bud, so that residents can have a sigh of relief in the area of crime.

In his words: “I am impressed with the acknowledgement of your true readiness that you are going to do a good job, but you have to be on your toes and ensure you bring crime to the barest minimum as personnels in the temple of community service, saddled with the responsibilities of protection of lives and property.”

On his part, the Chairman of Isoko North Council, Comrade Emmanuel Egbabor, stressed the need for the newly inaugurated officers of the security outfit to synergize with other security agencies, stakeholders and relevant organizations in sharing of intelligence that would help them reduce crime in their various assigned duties. He also disclosed that the stipulated time for okada riders within the community of 8pm still stands and any violator would face it squarely.

The council Chairman therefore advised those who indulge in unwholesome activities to turn a new leaf as full weight of the law would be brought to bear on any culprit.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police (SP) Regina Orowo Omuyeh who represented the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ozoro Division, CSP Samuel Attah, commended the newly inaugurated security personnels for volunteering their service to humanity, urging them to avoid miscarriage of justice and to shun unruly behaviour that could attract negative reports.

She however assured that Ozoro Police Division would redouble its efforts to ensure that crime rate is reduced to the barest minimum in the metropolis.

In related ddevelopment, the President General of Ozoro Progressive Union (OPU), Engr. Clifford Anakpoha, said it was part of efforts to stern criminal activities in the area and commended the Royal Father of the kingdom, HRM Barrister Anthony Ogbogbo, Ibuka I and his Palace Chiefs for outstanding advisory role and support to the kingdom.

He commended the Police, Army, SSS and other security agencies on their gallantry prowess in combating crime in the metropolis.

High point of the ceremony was the presentation of identity cards to the newly inaugurated Security Officers. Also in attendance were some notable community stakeholders, including officials of the State Security Service (SSS) and other neighbouring security outfits.

