Read!!! HOW IBORI PLANS TO RESOLVE URHOBO NATION CRISES

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has pledged to unite the Urhobo Nation just as Urhobo youths under the aegis of Urhobo Youth Leaders Association have urged him to unite the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU).

Ibori who made the pledge while responding to the address of the group who paid him a solidarity visit at his country home of Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area advised against any dissenting voices in his effort of reuniting the UPU.

He recalled that when he was the Governor of Delta State a similar crisis rocked the leadership of UPU during the era of Dr. (Chief) Esiri leadership of UPU and that with the co-operation of those involved in the crisis he was able to resolve the crisis, noting that the interest of generality of Urhobos is bigger than the interest of any individual Urhobo person.

The Odidigborigbo of Urhobo land charged the visiting Urhobo youth leaders to assist in the settlement of UPU crisis.

On politics the renowned political juggernaut strongly advised that for the Urhobo Nation to be relevant in politics, Urhobos must align with other ethnic groups.

He had expressed appreciation to the Urhobo youth leaders for the visit and for their solidarity during his period of travails, promising to meet the request of the youths according to his ability.

Earlier in an address read by the National Secretary of the group Udu born Comrade Vincent O. Oyibode expressed appreciation to God for the home coming of the former governor of Delta State who he group said was imprisoned by the United kingdom in trump up charges “It was a result of your courage and dedicated commitment towards liberating the suffering of the highly marginalized Niger Delta People, your strong commitment to free the suffering masses from the Nigeria Government tagged Resource Control and of our God given resources.”

The group requested that a minute of silence should be observed in honour of former governor of Bayelsa State Late Dr. DSP Alamesiegha who they consider a strong advocate of Resource Control.

Comrade Oyibode in his address recalled that the group under the leadership of an Agbon Urhobo patriot Chief (Hon) Westham Adehor (JP) staged peaceful protests and held press conferences in Dubai, London, Lagos and Warri on the imprisonment and travails of their host “But our efforts were scuttled by some persons you send us to work with because of their greed to always undo the Urhobos over pipeline surveillance jobs and other related issues. “

He also proudly disclosed that the group has been in support of the ruling People Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State since 1998 till date and that they worked assiduously for the emergence of Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa as governor of Delta State in the general elections of 2015 but however appealed that members of the group should be empowered for their support and loyalty for PDP and governor Okowa as they noted that no member of the group has been empowered by the governor “not because he (governor Okowa) never know the efforts of our work for him, but there was no leader to speak for us. Once more, hopes are raised for your coming home.”

Most members of the group who were proudly dressed in Urhobo attire further thanked some of their patrons and financiers who include Professor G.G. Darah, Chief Tom Amioku and one Mr. Emmanuel Oduaran for their support.

High point of the impressive event was the presentation of the written address that was signed by Uvwie born Comrade Francis Arhiyor (National President) and Comrade .O. Oyibode (National Secretary) to the elated former governor of Delta State Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

