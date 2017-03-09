Delta Schools Shut Over Non-Payment Of Teachers’ Emoluments, Others *As Education Ministry Meets With NUT

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



can auhoritatively report that public Primary and Secondary schools in Delta state have been shut, foolowing the declaration of an indefinite strike action by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Delta state chapter, over alleged refusal by the state government to meet their sundry demands.

Most of the state owned Primary and Secondary schools visited by Blank NEWS Online on Thursday, March 09, 2017 were securely locked while students and pupil who had no prior knowledge of the strike action were left stranded.

The schools visited include West End Mixed Secondary School, Zappa Basic Secondary School, Government Model School, Uzoigwe Primary School and Women Affairs Nursery and Primary in Asaba respectively.

When contacted on phone, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Jonathan Jemirieyigbe, decried the lackadaisical attitude of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration in handling maters relating to both Secondary and Primary school teachers in Delta state.

Jemirieyigbe said, “We are on indefinite strike commencing from today. Our Primary school teachers’ salaries from December, January and February have not been paid till date. We also have the issue of non implementation of promotion released for Primary and Secondary schools since October 2016.

“Others include non implementation of JAC’s decision to pay Primary school teachers, non payment of minimum wage for several years as well as illegal deductions of teachers salaries on the excuse of infotech biometric data report, among others.”

In a swift reaction to the strike action, the Delta state Commissioner for Secondary and Basic Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie said the state government has made maximal efforts to address the issues, just as he cited the current economic situation in the country as reason for some setbacks on the side of government.

He however said the Ministry of Education, on behalf of the state government has scheduled a meeting with the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) at the Head of Service office at 02: 00 PM today, Thursday, March 09, 2017 at the office of the Head of Service, adding that a similar meeting was defied by the striking union on Wednesday.



