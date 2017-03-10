NAME Wants Nigerians To Support Atiku’s Presidential Bid *Lauds Atiku’s Insistence On True Federalism

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The National Atikulate Movement 4 Emancipation (NAME), an outstanding socio-political group, has emphasised on why Nigerians should ensure that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is given full support to contest the 2019 Presidential election under the banner of his Political party- the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The group, which also threw its weight behind Atiku’s reiteration that true federalism is the only solution to the current challenges militating against the smooth running of the country, hinted that the Turaki Adamawa has a deep reservoir of knowledge about the Nigeria political landscape and therefore should be given the overwhelming support to actualize his developmental vision for the country.

The National Chairman of the group, Adm. Tola O. Ajimisogbe (ACIA), who appraised the past antecedents of the former Vice Presidents, described Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a man with a deep wealth of experience, good religious disposition and large heart.



During the Second National Lecture with the theme, Restructuring the Nigeria Economy for Sustainable Development: The Atikulate Perspective held at Ade Adesida Hotel, Fajuyi Road, Ondo, Ondo state on January 21, 2017, Adm. Ajimisogbe insisted that “having carefully considered the impact of governance in the lives of the average Nigerians, Atiku Abubakar is the one that Nigerians need come 2019 to effectively transform the country.”

The well attended National Lecture which was hosted by Mr. Odun Ola Aladesulu the Ondo state Chairman of NAME witnessed vigorous deliberations on significant national issues and the way out of the present doldrum the country has been plunged into as a result of lack of political goodwill by the leadership of successive governments.

Adm. Ajimisogbe further maintained that a personality like Atiku Abubakar would be needed for the effective restructuring of the country’s federal system in a bid to solve the nation’s numerous challenges.



According to him, “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the best choice for Nigerians for the immediate restructuring of the country to enable the citizens of Nigeria to live better and live a worthy legacy for their generations yet unborn.”

He urged Nigerians not to miss the unique opportunity of ensuring that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar becomes the President of Nigeria in 2019 because he is determined to make Nigeria stronger through the enhancement of unity, promotion of peace, security and accountable governance.

Preceding the National lecture in Ondo State, the group had also held its national delegates meeting and public lecture at Hotel Capernary, Okpanam road in Asaba, Delta State capital on February 11, 2017 with the theme “Education as the Necessary Tool for Sustainable Development – The Atikulate View Point”.



Also earlier at the National Delegates Conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on December 17, 2016, the National Chairman, Adm. Tola O. Ajimisogbe (ACIA), justified the pragmatic role that Atiku Abubakar played in sustaining Nigeria’s democracy through a lengthy battle to scuttle the tenure elongation of former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 2005-2007.

In the same vein, the National Secretary of NAME, Alhaji (Engr.) Yunusa Maiwada has also encouraged Nigerian elites and youths from the Northern parts of the country to take the message of NAME very seriously and rally round Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 Presidential election.

“We want to appeal to the conscience of Nigerians, especially the youth to come out enmasse and embrace the ideology of the National Atikulate Movement 4 Emancipation (NAME) because the destiny of the country our hand and we must not gamble with it”, the National Secretary, Alhaji (Engr.) Yunusa Maiwada appealed.



