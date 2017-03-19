NUT Fights Back: Govt, ASUSS Have No Right To Call-Off Strike –NUT Boss

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Following the No Work, No Pay order of the Delta state government and the propagandist posture of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Jonathan Jemirieyigbe has insisted that those giving directives to teachers to resume school despite the ongoing industrial strike action, lacks the jurisdiction to do so.

According to the state NUT boss, “Only the Union right to suspend or call off the strike not an association like ASUSS please. Teachers are ready to fight for their rights no matter the threat or intimidation from any quarter.”

The NUT boss, however warned the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) to desist from its propaganda, hence they are not a registered trade union but an association. “They cannot usurp the powers of a registered trade union.They are still members ofNUT and don’t have the powers to direct Secondary school teachers to resume work.”

Recall that Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State had in a statement made available to Blank NEWS Online directed Teachers and Principals of Public Secondary Schools in the state to resume normal classes with effect from Monday, March 20, 2017, without fail.

He claimed that “The continued “sympathy” strike by Secondary School Teachers, in the state, in solidarity with their Primary School counterparts is quite unreasonable and uncalled for.”

He therefore ordered that “For the avoidance of doubt, the State Government will henceforth apply the policy of “No Work, No Pay” on any school Principal or Teacher who fails to resume work on Monday, March 20, 2017.”

In the same vein, the Central Working Committee of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Delta State Chapter has has in a statement made available to Blank NEWS Online on Sunday, March 19, 2017, directed all Secondary School Teachers in public schools in the State to resume work on Monday March 20, 2017.

Rising from its meeting of Thursday March 9, 2017 and a follow up meeting held on Saturday March 18, 2017 and presided over by by the State Chairman, Comrade Okoh K. C , the Union affirms its earlier stand of not supporting the strike action of March 9, 2017 embarked upon by the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT).

But in all these, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), through its state chairman, Comrade Jonathan Jemirieyigbe has remained resolute and insisted that “Only the Union has the right to suspend or call off the strike not an association like ASUSS please. Teachers are ready to fight for their rights no matter the threat or intimidation from any quarter.”

He warned the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) to desist from its propaganda, hence they are not a registered trade union but an association. “They cannot usurp the powers of a registered trade union.They are still members ofNUT and don’t have the powers to direct Secondary school teachers to resume work.”

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements