Delta Govt To Protect Landed Property Owners ***Approves More Roads In Asaba Capital City, Others

The Delta State Government has taken a decisive step towards the protection of landed properties owners in the state in order to encourage investors and developers in different communities.

In pursuant of this, the state Executive Council has approved that a bill for a law to prohibit the forceful entry and illegal occupation of public and private landed properties be sent to the state House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

Speaking after the State Executive Council meeting held in Asaba on Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, disclosed that the bill, when passed, will also prohibit violent and fraudulent conducts in relation to public and private landed properties in Delta State and for purposes connected therewith to ensure sanity and encourage investors and developers in the state.

Also during the meeting, Mr. Ukah revealed that the EXCO approved the reconstruction of Bonsaac Road and the construction of Pat Kanayo Okonta/Amaechi Uzuegbu/part of Nze Francis/Onwa Nwachinemelu Streets in Asaba.

According to the Commissioner for Information, the continuation and completion of the construction of the storm water control measures in Direct Labour Agency (DLA)/Jesus Saves corridor in Asaba was equally approved.

Other road projects approved, according to him, include the reconstruction of Ovwian Main Road, Ovwian, Udu Local Government Area, the construction of Oporoza Palace Road in Oporoza, Warri South-West Local Government Area, and the rehabilitation of NPA By-Pass Road, from the new port to the old port gates, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area.

The continuation of the reconstruction of Amai/Ezionum/Abbi Road which is the completion of Phase III of the project covering a distance of 3.75 km between Ezionum and Abbi in Ukwuani and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas, the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Nsukwa/Ejeme-Aniogor/Agbor-Alidinma/Owa-Alidinma/Ndemili Road in Aniocha South, Ndokwa West, Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas and the construction of Okurekpo/Okunoh-Okpara/Okoruah/Onumane/Samagidi Road in Ethiope East Local Government Area were also approved.

