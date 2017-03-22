UCCIMA Boss Lists Achievements, Holds AGM March 30

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Theo UZI -UGHELLI:

The Ughelli Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (UCCIMA) has outlined its activities ahead of the Annual General Meeting and Luncheon slated to hold on 30th March, 2017.

President of UCCIMA, Architect Avwaruroro O. Alfred told Blank NEWS Online at the Secretariat in Ughelli, Headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, that despite the economic recession bedeviling the country, UCCIMA is determined to create awareness for greater excellence in the business world.

The Ughelli Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (UCCIMA) stands tall in the business world for including NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG) Delta State Chapter by facilitating women participating in Commerce and Governance to fully identify profitable businesses and market opportunities for members to access loans.

They also provide business information for members to facilitate trade among local business women and other business women group in the West African Sub region as well as local and international business networking.

While advising both new and old members to urgentyly regularize their companies membership, the President said the ceremony will begin with sensitization of UCCIMA mandate areas which covers the entire Ughelli North, Isoko North, Isoko South, Patani and Bomadi Local Government Areas of Delta State respectively.

He further mentioned that there will be an award and business lecture at the grand finale on March 28th, 2017.

