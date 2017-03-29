Ethnocentric Chauvinism: Delta Legislature Confirms Speaker’s Protégé As Dep. Clerk

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Ethnocentric chauvinism may have played out at the Delta State House of Assembly, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 when the legislature uniliterally approved the appointment of Barr. Aghoghovia Otto as the new Deputy Clerk, amidst claims by the legislative staff that the appointee is inexperienced and not yet qualified to hold such office.

The confirmation of Aghoghovia followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon Tim Owefere, seconded by Hon Oboroh Preyor and adopted.

The statement titled, Appointment as Deputy Clerk to the State Assembly, read in part: “I write to communicate to you the decision of the Assembly at its sitting on Tuesday March 28, 2017, approving your appointment as Deputy Clerk to the Delta State House of Assembly.

“This is in exercise of its powers as provided in the constitution setting up the body. The appointment takes immediate effect from the date of announcement.”

Some staff of the Assembly who craved anonymity, urged the leadership of the House of Assembly to always abide by the laws they enact, arguing that their action on the appointment of the Deputy Clerk runs contrary to the same laws enacted by them.

Facts made available to Blank NEWS Online stated thus: “Rule 36 of the standing orders of the House provides for the most senior legislative officer to act in the absence of Clerk and Deputy Clerk.

“The House of Assembly Service Commission law, Section 13 provides for the appointment of Clerk and Deputy Clerk by the Speaker and principal officers subject to confirmation of the House.

“The Deputy Clerk, accordingly must not be less than 14 years in experience and must not be below Grade Level 14.

“Therefore, Otto Aghoghovia who was employed effective March 01, 2004 has been erroneously appointed, despite the clear facts that he is not qualified.”

The Speaker, Mr. Monday Igbuya was alleged to have deliberately arm twisted the leadership of the legislature to undermine laid down laws by foisting one of his cronies and tribesman, who was s the Speaker sister’s son on the House, even when the said Otto Aghoghovia did not meet the requirements.

Unfortunately though, the emergency plenary which was summoned by the Speaker without intimating most vibrant members of the House, however caused a stir and angst among some members who held on to doing the right and lawful thing.

According to another staff, “Aghoghovia, a Grade Level 13 officer had other senior management staffs on Grade Level 14 as stipulated by law but Mr. Aghoghovia an Urhobo man from the Speaker’s Senatorial Zone was favoured.”

“A most qualified person for the position of Deputy Clerk is Dr. Ebi F. Waboke, a Director in the House of Assembly from Delta South Senatorial District but the Speaker’s kinsman, Mr. Aghoghovia from Delta Central Senatorial District was said to have been most favoured because some senior management staff who come from Delta North Senatorial District , whose senatorial district was originally zoned for the said position could not put their house together to take their slot.

“This plot has been on for over two years now. They have now carefully hatched it. The House leadership had deliberately ignored the appointment of a Deputy Clerk for two years despite the hues and cry by the entire staff of the Assembly. The Speaker is good at dishing out flimsy excuses because of his personal interest”, a management staff lamented.

Mr. Aghoghovia until his new appointment was an Assistant Director. He shall succeed Mrs. Lynar Ochulor when she finally completes her tenure as Clerk of the House.

