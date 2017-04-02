UCCIMA President Urges Companies To Improve Products, Services Delivery To Create New Standards That Meet Present Realities

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The President of Ughelli Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (UCCIMA), Architect Avwaruroro O. Alfred, has urges Companies to improve on products and expand services delivery in order to create new standards that meet present market and economic realities.

Architect Avwaruroro O. Alfred stated this during an inspectiion visit to Asaba Aluminium Company in Asaba, Delta state on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

He assured the management of the company that UCCIMA was prepared to co-operate with manufacturers and business men who abide by set down standards while engaging mechanisms to attain higher standard in their various businesses geared towards boosting the nation’s economy.

In a meeting with the company’s Administrative Manager and Sales Manager, the UCCIMA President told them that UCCIMA is engaged in the sensitization of the public through public lectures and campaigns, aimed at protecting and sustaining businesses and corporate organizations operating within its catchment areas.

He reminded them of UCCIMA’s Annual General Meeting which held on 30th March, 2017 in Ughelli, Headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Architect Avwaruroro O. Alfred, who was conducted round to inspect the various aluminium roofing sheets types by the Sales Representative of Asaba Aluminium, advised the management to intensify efforts at sustaining and improving on its standard to adequately meet the demands of their customers.

He recalled the Technical input by the Delta State Chapter of Nigerian Institute of Architects on how to improve on the performance of the Metcopo profile when it was introduced into the Nigerian market.

He praised the company’s efforts in partnering with organizations towards a robust economy but should look beyond the plant location.

He seized the opportunity to invite Asaba Aluminium and other net worth organizations to collaborate with UCCIMA in driving the forthcoming BUSINESS Luncheon tagged : “SUSTAINING AND GROWING BUSINESS EVEN IN RECESSION.” by not only sponsorships but also participating as it will benefit any vision committed attendee.

The event which is slated for Thursday 27th April 2017 at the De – Dome Event centre at Ughelli is being put together for Local and International participation.



