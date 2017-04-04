Delta 2019 Guber Poll: Oshimili South PDP Endorses Gov. Okowa *As Odogwu, Iduh, Okonji Preach Peace, Unity

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta state, has at its enlarged general meeting on Monday, April 03, 2017, endorsed incumbent governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the unopposed governorship candidate for PDP in 2019 election in the state.

The endorsement was part of the resolution of the meeting attended by political leaders, political appointees, party executives at the ward local government and state level, traditional chiefs, community leaders and members of PDP in all communities that make up the local government area.

Having also appraised and appreciated the enormous work the governor and the party had done to develop the area, a vote of confidence was passed on the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the state party chairman, Barrister Kingsley Esiso, the Delta North Senatorial Chairman, Mr. Moses Iduh and the local government party chairman, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji.

The Chairman of Health Management Board (HMB) and a stalwart of the party, Dr Mordi Ononye, moved the motion for the endorsement of the governor while the Chairman of the Delta State Waste Management Board, Ogbueshi Douglas Okolotu, seconded the motion which was unanimously adopted.

Earlier, the Delta North Senatorial Chairman, Mr. Moses Iduh, who insisted that adequate funding is the key to the survival of the party, especially at the grassroots, said he was impressed by the unity prevailing in the party in the local government area, and commended Ogbueshi Okonji for carrying everybody along, hoping that the unity will guarantee higher votes in 2019 elections..

Other speakers, including Oshimili South PDP chairman Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, Pastor Chuka Obusom, Dr Nicholas Azinge, Lady Henrietta Omoko, Alanza Uche Ugboma, Senator Francis Nwajei and Engineer Smart Meka, posited that they were happy with development in the area and enjoined the governor to do more.

In a similar development, a life member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Ide of Asaba, Chief Sunny Odogwu, has assured of his support to the party in Oshimili South local government area and urged the Dada Okonji-led PDP to ensure that peace and unity prevail in the party.

The Ide Ahaba also commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the level of commitment and works the governor was doing in the area, calling on the people to support his administration.

Chief Odogwu gave the assurance when the leadership of the party in the area led by the chairman, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, and the state Woman Leader of PDP, Lady Henrietta Omoko, paid him a consultation visit in Asaba to seek for guidance and support.

Ogbueshi Dada Okonji informed Chief Odogwu that PDP in Oshimili South local government area is peaceful and united, assuring that his EXCO will continue to reach out to members and non members for the purpose of landslide victory in coming elections.



