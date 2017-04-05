New Ozoro Poly Rector, Akpodiete Lauds Oboreh’s Landmark Achievement *Pledges To Sustain Educational Value, Integrity

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By THEO UZI- OZORO:



The newly appointed Rector of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Prof. Akpodiete Job Orienru has lauded the human development strides of the former Rector Dr. Jacob Oboreh, citing high level Educational standards, infrastructural development and prudent management and accountability.

Prof. Akpodiete made this commendation during the handover ceremony that attracted personalities, management staff, friends of the institution andstudents.

The Rector speaking at the occasion said, “It is a new dawn in the history of the institution and a new record has to be created. I want this institution to be a family and a place of love, openness, unity and constructive criticism.”

“We have walked around and have seen all the projects; I acknowledged that the work already established can speak for itself. I will consolidate on what is on ground and with God and a concerted effort of everyone we will achieve success.”

He commended the entire staffs for their unity, humility in service which had actually displayed a successful achievement of goal with a vision of moving the institution to greater heights.

On his part, the out-gone Rector Dr. Jacob Snapps Oboreh, in his handover note, enumerated his achievement in both academic and physical development, emphasizing that, the massive infrastructural growth, including Internet facilities, accreditation of various schools, departments and programmes. were achieved through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He said, the Staff strength of the School was relatively poor hence, the engagement of part-time Staff after consistent cry to the State Government without response; just as he highlighted some of the on-going projects in the School for the attention of the new Rector.

Oboreh, who took over as Rector on the 28th of March, 2012 , disclosed that “the institution is not indebted to any bank, individual or organization “, saying he is leaving in the account of the School the sum of Three hundred and Sixteen million, Two hundred and Ninety-Nine thousand, Five hundred and Sixty-Six Naira, Two kobo, and that the asset of the institution is Seven billion, Twenty-five million, One hundred and five thousand, eight hundred and six naira, twenty seven kobo.

“I want to appreciate the Delta State Government, Board of Governing council, Staffs and Students for their back-up. It is this spirit of oneness that gave us the success and all we have achieved together,” Oboreh said in his valedictory paper.

Meanwhile, Rt. Rev. Bishop John Aruakpor of Anglican Communion, Oleh Diocese had eulogized Oboreh to have made the School the pride and treasure of Isoko and however prayed God to release His grace for the new Rector to sustain the name of the institution as well as improve on the infrastructural and academics development, adding that Dr. Oboreh has left indelible mark with a legacy worthy of emulation in Nigeria and beyond.



