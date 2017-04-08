EL-RUFAI DARES NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OVER BLOATED BUDGET, TRUNCATING FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Firebrand Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has taken a swipe at members of the National Assembly, claiming that they are not committed to the fight against corruption in the country, just as their budget is not transparent.

He expressed worries over-bloated budget, salaries and allowances of the lawmakers, especially those of the senators.

El-Rufai, who stated this in his good will message to the closing ceremony of the five-day retreat ‎management personnel of the National Assembly which held in Kaduna said there was no transparency in its budget as nobody knows their budget and how much they are paid.

“I am going to be blunt. The National Assembly, particularly the Senate is seen as an opposition to the fight against corruption. They should purge themselves of the negative image this was likely to have against them.”

“Publications are made about your salaries and allowances that I don’t believe are true but cannot be defended because there is no transparency about your budget, personal cost‎ and so on. I think you can do something about it to clear all the rumours and remove all the negative stories that are largely untrue”.

