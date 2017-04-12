Meningitis Hits Delta As Warri Records First Case * Govt Keeps Mum

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Delta State has recorded its first case of the rampaging Cerebrospinal Meningitis, which has so far killed about 438 persons across the country.

Doctors at the Central Hospital, Warri, disclosed on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Warri South Local Government Area of the state, sparking fears among residents.

A Consultant Physician at the Warri Central Hospital, Dr. Ngozi Chukwubeni, told journalists in Warri that the female patient was diagnosed of classical symptoms of meningitis, headache, vomiting, neck pain and stiffness.

According to Chukwubeni said, “We have a female patient. She came with classical symptoms of meningitis: headache, vomiting, neck pain and stiffness. There was no history of recent travel to the meningitis belt, or exposure.

“We did a dumber puncture. We made an assessment, clinical features and laboratory investigations when you are keeping with spinal meningitis. We placed her on antibiotics. The patient is doing very well.”

She said the case has been reported with the state ministry of health for appropriate action, while taking necessary action to halt further spread of the disease to other patients within the hospital.

“There is full cooperation. We cannot work in isolation. We work with government. This case has been reported. Action plan will be taken at the state level. We on our own are taking necessary measures to prevent further occurrence and also protect our staff from getting infected by applying basic precautionary measures,” Dr. Chukwubeni added.

On his part, a Consultant Gynecologist, Dr. Stanley Nnoli, advised parents in Warri and its environs to be very observant and seek proper medical attention instead of personal medication.

The Delta state government is yet to make a pronouncement on the recorded case.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements