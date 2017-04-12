Ozimba King, Tony Grey Passes On Despite Appeal For Treatment Overseas *Gov. Okowa Mourns

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Veteran highlife musician and Ozimba crooner, Tony Grey died on Monday, April 10, 2017 despite pleas for help from the Delta state government, corporate organizations, non-governmental organizations and well to do individuals to help them with N10 million for medical treatment of Tony Grey abroad.

Reports quoted his son, Houston Grey to have revealed that his father has been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Warri since October 2016.

The Warri based veteran musician was diagnosed of prostate cancer and diabetes and have been soliciting for the sum of N10million naira for surgical operationabroad, just as an NGO, Onuesoke Foundation in conjunction with a group under the aegis of Friends of Tony Grey in the United States of America recently donated N512,000 for his treatment.

Help could also not come from the Performing Musician Association of Nigeria PMAN despite the fact that Tony Grey was the founder of the Delta state chapter of the PMAN.

Until his death, Grey popularly known as Ozimba of Africa has been ill for over eight months and is currently bedridden at his Cruz Land, Marine Quarters, Warri, Delta state

Grey hails from Aboh town in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State but until his death resided at Cruz Land, Marine Quarters, Warri in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta state.

Meanwhile, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has condoled with the Tony Grey family of Aboh in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State over the death of the veteran musician.

In a condolence statement issued in Asaba on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa noted that the late Tony Grey lived a life of service to humanity which was epitomized in the lives he impacted on by his hit songs.

Governor Okowa eulogized the late Tony Grey as a quintessential musician of high repute who will be greatly missed by all lovers of music.

“The passing away of the Ozimba King at this moment is no doubt a great loss to the family, the entertainment industry, Deltans and Nigerians who loved his genre of music as his advice and wise counsel was most needed by all. He was a man of integrity who sang with humility and passion to the admiration of all and faced life challenges with courage and determination”.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the exit of a great musical maestro and statesman, late Tony Grey, who will be missed by all those whose lives he touched in several ways”, he said.

Governor Okowa prayed God Almighty to grant the family and all his fans the fortitude to bear the loss.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements