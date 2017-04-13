Meningitis: Fear Of Spread Grip Deltans As Delta Records Another Case In Asaba

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Palpable fear has enveloped parts of Delta state over cases of Meningitis outbreak in Warri and Asaba.

It was barely 20 hours after a case of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis was recorded in Warri, Delta state before a fresh case hit Asaba, the state capital and raising questions on whom the next victim would be.

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Minnie Oseji, confirmed the Asaba case, noting that the victim, a child is responding to treatment but no death has been reported so far.

She disclosed that, “One suspected case of Meningitis in Asaba. No microscopy, culture and sensitivity done on the Cerebro Spinal fluid. “Another probable case of Meningococcal Meningitis in Asaba with positive microscopy but no culture and sensitivity done on Cerebro Spinal fluid.”

She added that, “There are no recorded deaths. Hence, there are three cases both in Asaba and Warri, two suspected cases and one probable case. The one in Warri is a suspected case but the government is taking the necessary measures to contain the spread.”

Recall that Doctors at the Central Hospital, Warri, disclosed the first case of the Cerebrospinal Meningitis in the state on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Warri South Local Government Area of the state, sparking fears among residents.

A Consultant Physician at the Warri Central Hospital, Dr. Ngozi Chukwubeni, told journalists in Warri that the female patient was diagnosed of classical symptoms of meningitis, headache, vomiting, neck pain and stiffness.

According to Chukwubeni said, “We have a female patient. She came with classical symptoms of meningitis: headache, vomiting, neck pain and stiffness. There was no history of recent travel to the meningitis belt, or exposure.

“We did a dumber puncture. We made an assessment, clinical features and laboratory investigations when you are keeping with spinal meningitis. We placed her on antibiotics. The patient is doing very well.”

She said the case has been reported with the state ministry of health for appropriate action, while taking necessary action to halt further spread of the disease to other patients within the hospital.

On his part, a Consultant Gynecologist, Dr. Stanley Nnoli, advised parents in Warri and its environs to be very observant and seek proper medical attention instead of personal medication.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements