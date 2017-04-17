AGBEYI CALLS FOR LG AUTONOMY *TASKS STAFFERS TO BE COMMITTED TO WORK

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Chairman, Association of HPMs and TLGs in Delta State, Comrade Monday Agbeyi has urged staffers of Local Government councils in the state to be committed to duty and be supportive to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration that is working round the clock to ensuring that staff of LG councils in the state live better lives.

The association’s chairman who was speaking in a meeting held in Asaba, charged staffers of LG councils to see the current economic situation in Nigeria as temporary, which the country has already overcome, adding that the untiring efforts of the state government will automatically bring good standard of living and ensure regular payment of workers’ salaries.

He said, “LG councils will bounce back to their glorious days. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State is committed to meeting the yearnings of workers.”

He charges workers of the state Local Government councils not to look at the current situation facing LG councils in Nigeria, rather they should be committed to their duties.

He however, reacted to the call by Osun state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola who said “granting autonomy to local government councils is an aberration since local government councils are controlled by the state governor.” explaining that the assertions are capable of causing disunity between the governor and workers.

“The statement is not true and laughable to emanate from a higher officer like a respected governor. The laws for the establishment of local government is not made by the state government rather the federal government created it as a third tier of government to bring rapid development to the grassroots people. Therefore, such an organ of government cannot be said to be and appendage of the state.”

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

