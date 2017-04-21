Read How Bashorun Ogieh Used HOPE ALIVE, Other Platforms To Boost BBNAIJA Efe Ejeba’s Victory

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh, JP, KSJI, CNA, has been commended for funding numerous social media platforms to secure victory votes for the Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Mr. Ejeba Efe Michael.

Recall that Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh expended huge personal funds into various platforms where recharge cards were freely given out to members of the public through an outstanding youth empowerment Non Governmental Organization (NGO), HOPE ALIVE and other platforms to ensure that votes poured out for the upcoming rapper, song writer, actor and reality television show star.

The Director General, HOPE ALIVE, Hon Obaro Godspower who applauded Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh for providing the financial support base for the successful outcome also revealed that the Team Efe were on ground to coordinate the transfer of airtime to willing voters through numerous platforms funded by Bashorun Ogieh and ensured that the Votes kept pouring in for Efe.

Some of the campaign messages on its Facebook pages read: “Show evidence of voting Efe by SMS “Vote Efe to 32052″ and you get N200 airtime. The more you show evidence of Voting Efe the more airtime you get. Post evidence of Voting Efe under this post.

Text Vote Efe to 32052. All For Efe…All For Warri…All For Deltans…Based On Logistics…”

Meanwhile, the DESOPADEC Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh, congratulated Mr. Ejeba Efe Michael, for emerging the winner of The Big Brother Naija 2017.

He said that during the 24-hour three month long live show, Efe displayed a high level of proper conduct, humility and has shown the real Deltan character, describing his victory as a source of pride not just for the family but also for all Deltans.

He called on youths in Delta state to emulate such virtues that promote peace, growth and development and always work against anti social tendencies to enable them achieve greater goals in their respective endeavours.

He further commended the management of HOPE ALIVE for standing up for Efe, as well as other celebrities in Nigeria for endorsing and voting for him to emerge as the overall winner.

