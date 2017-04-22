Delta Lawmaker, Hon. Daubry Visits Constituency *Urges Youths To Participate In Voter Registration, Census Exercises

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



The member representing Burutu state constituency 2 at the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Kennedy Daubry, has pledged full allegiance and loyalty to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging all members of the party in his constituency to cue behind the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led government and Barr. Kingsley Esiso as state party chairman.

He also said that there is no division in the party in Burutu local government area.

He said this during a Thank You visit to the people in his constituency, comprising of all the wards in Burutu state constituency 2.

The Town Hall meeting which held on Friday at Ogbobagbene town in Burutu witnessed a large turnout of youths in all the wards in Burutu state constituency 2,

The lawmaker encouraged all party members to ensure that they participate in the Voter Registration exercise and urged them to mobilize their people from across the country as well as to come out enmasse for the forthcoming Census exercise which he described as the strength of the people in the constituency.

In his speech, the Burutu LGA PDP Chairman, Hon Ebike Oromoni commended Hon. Kennedy Daubry for deeming it fit to come to his constituency to meet with the youths, saying it is a right step in the right direction. He added that the party faithful in the constituency will remain undivided and support the people oriented policies and agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Those who spoke in support include the Pioneer PDP Chairman of Burutu LGA, Chief Okoloba Dimaro and the immediate past PDP Chairman, Pastor Kenneth Ogeibiri who is also SSA to Governor Okowa on Water Resources.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements