Group Dismisses Allegation Of Selective Town Hall Meetings Against Kachikwu ***Says He Should Be Commended For Ending Hostilities Against Oil Facilities ***Describes Minister As Transparent

THE Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change (NDIMRC) has dismissed allegation of selective Town Hall Meetings in the Niger Delta Region against Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu.

The oil monitoring group described the Minister as a transparent person with burning desire to transform the region.

A group, the Grassroots Initiative for Peace and Social Orientation (GIPSO), had on Thursday warned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to stop frustrating the peace process in the region by his selective town hall meetings.

GIPSO had said the minister’s alleged selective town hall meetings with some groups and former militant leaders in the region was capable of creating tension and dividing interests against the peace package put together by the Federal Government for the region.

But in a press statement signed by its President, Nelly Emma, Secretary, John Sailor and Public Relations Office (PRO) Stanley Mukoro, the group kicked over the accusation against the Minister of selective Town Hall Meetings in the oil rich Niger Delta Region

Frowning at the allegation, the group warned those determined to frustrate the peace process of the Minister to desist forthwith and support him to restore the needed peace and attract more investors to the region.

” It is not true that our dynamic Minister of State for Petroleum is involved in selective Town Hall Meetings in the oil rich Niger Delta Region. The Minister has been very transparent in his Town Hall Meetings and he should be commended for his initiatives in driving the peace process in the region. The price of oil has gone up as a result of the relentless efforts of the Minister who wants nothing but the best for the oil rich Niger Delta Region and it’s people”, the group said.

The group added that;” It is unfair for some elements to accuse the Minister of selective Town Hall Meetings with some groups and former militant leaders in the Region. The Minister to the best of our knowledge has carried all critical stakeholders along in his Town Hall Meetings. The peace process of the Minister in the region is yielding fruits on a daily basis and we should all join hands with the Minister who has a burning desire for the development of the Region”.

According to the group also;” As a result of the efforts of the Minister, many investors have indicated interest in the establishment of Modular Refineries across the Region and this will go a long way in curbing insecurity, create job opportunities for our people, save the environment from pollution and end attacks on oil facilities and at the end of the day, we will have a better Niger Delta Region that all of us can be proud of”.

“We should all support the Petroleum Minister who has succeeded in ending attacks on oil facilities in the region, rather than accusing him of selective Town Hall Meetings with some groups and former militant leaders in the region. We are all enjoying the benefits from his peace process. The Minister is a capable hand and has helped the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari greatly in the restoration of peace to all parts of the Region and he should be given a pat on the back for his initiatives”, the group stated.

