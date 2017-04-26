Alleged Rape In Palace: Delta Police Records Success

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



Police operatives investigating the case of alleged rape of 15-year old Princess and secondary school student (names withheld) in the palace of the Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, recorded a success on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 with the arrest of two suspects accused of complicity in the matter.

The suspects, Prince Richard Nwoko and Prince Ejimofor Nwoko, were reportedly arrested in the premises of the Magistrates Court, Asaba, after several unsuccessful attempts by the police to pin them down over alleged offence of compounding felony.

Police sources told newsmen on Tuesday that efforts were on to arrest the principal suspect and others, including the crown Prince, Nonso, so as to unravel the true position concerning the case that had attracted reactions from sections of the society.

According to the source, the arrested suspects made statement to the police and were detained while investigation continued, adding that the arrests reduced tension in the community that was almost in tensed situation since after the incident.

Police investigation into the case was spurred by a petition written by Walter Eziashi, a former President-general of Idumuje-Ugboko Development Union, alleging that after the rape, some royal princess and others allegedly covered up the case after sanctioning the suspect and imposing fine of for goats and the sum of N400,000 on him.

The alarm raised by Mr. Eziashi also attracted female layers in Nigeria, under the aegis of FIDA, and they called for thorough investigation to give justice to the teenager.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), FIDA, Delta State, Mrs. Stellamaris Mejulu, expressed delight with the arrest of the suspects and urged the police to prosecute all those linked to the case.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Anthony Aniemeka, when contacted said that police were still investigating the case.

Advertisements