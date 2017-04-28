Delta Inaugurates Export Promotion Implementation Sub Committee

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



Delta State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr. Mrs. Mary Iyasere, has inaugurated the Project Implementation and Strategy sub committee of the state Committee on Export Promotion.

The ceremony took place yesterday (27/04/2017) at conference room in the office of the commissioner during a meeting of the state Committee on Export Promotion.

Barr. Iyasere said that the inauguration of the sub committee has become expedient due to the inability of producers in the state to export their products.

She charged members of the sub committee to work towards the provision of suitable platforms for farmers in the state to export their products.

The Chairman of the committee, who is also the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Arthur-Prest Umukoro, thanked the Commissioner for giving members of the sub committee the opportunity to contribute their quota in the export promotion drive of the state.

During the meeting of the committee, two possible products for exportation, palm oil and cassava, were penciled down, while more investigations will be carried out to find out the comparative advantage of each product over others.

This is in line with the one-state-one-product programme initiative of the Federal Government aimed at boosting export.

Members of the Sub Committee are the Permanent Secretary, Government House and Protocol, Director of Commerce in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, representatives of Delta State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (DACCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Shippers Council, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Ministry of Economic Planning, Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Customs Service and Delta State chapter of the National Youth Council.

