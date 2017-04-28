NEWS BREAK: DELTA JUDICIARY STAFF SENTENCED TO DEATH BY HANGING

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



A former Counsellor and a Staff of Delta State Judiciary to die by hanging for stabbing his co-flatmate’s wife to death

A Delta State High Court sitting at Ughelli Judicial Division has sentenced one Narebor Stephen Donbrapade, a staff of the Delta State Judiciary to death by hanging for using a kitchen knife to stab his co-flatmate’s wife to death.

The Court presided over by Honourable Justice F. O. Ohwo in suit number UHC/21c/13 in State Vs Narebor Stephen Donbrapade found the accused guilty on a one count charge of murder proffered against him by the State Attorney-General through the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused, a 49 year old Administrative Staff of the Delta State Judiciary from Esama town in Bomadi Local Government Area, on or about the 31st day of January, 2013 at Otobor Street, within the Ughelli Judicial Division, murdered one Stella Avwenayerhe by stabbing on her on the chest, an offence punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap C.21, Volume 1, Laws of Delta State, 2006.

Narebor Stephen Donbrapade popularly known as “Honourable” shares a room in a three bedroom flat with the husband of the deceased located at No 15 Otobo Street Ughelli with a separate entrance to his room. On the fateful day, the accused and the victim were said to have had a minor altercation after he walked through the rug in the sitting room without removing his shoes. The altercation occurred after being reprimanded by the deceased. To teach his co-flatmate’s wife a lesson for having the audacity to challenge him, the accused was reported to have dashed into his room only to appear with a knife and immediately stabbed Stella Avwenayerhe on the chest. She was confirmed dead on arrival by doctors at the Ughelli Central hospital where she was rushed to by neighbors who came to her rescue.

In his defense, the accused who pleaded not guilty to the one count charge alleged that the victim was stabbed to death by some unidentified hoodlums in the area.

While delivering the death verdict, Justice F.O. Ohwo of the Ughelli High Court ruled that he disbelieved the accused whom he described as not a witness of truth and believed the evidences of the four prosecution witnesses called by an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Justice including the husband of the deceased, Mr. Lucky Okorodudu. He further ruled that prosecution proved beyond all reasonable doubt the essential ingredients of the offence of murder against the accused person. “I hereby sentence you to death by hanging on the neck until you be dead, may God have mercy on your soul” Justice Ohwo ruled.

